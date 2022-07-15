Taron Egerton gets super cocky and shows he can be Wolverine

At the beginning of the month we informed you in Vandal that Taron Egerton had been In Talks With Marvel Studios To Become The New Wolverine In The MCU. After the departure of Hugh Jackman after Logan with James Mangold as director, the vacancy to play the character in the audiovisual has been empty, and that is the legacy that the actor has left is immense and the figure of Wolverine is extremely linked to the. It is not easy to decide which other actor could bring the character to life on the big screen, but Egerton continues to prove that he is one of the best candidates to become the character, along with Daniel Radcliffe.

Wolverine requires good interpretive bases, but above all a good physique

the protagonist of Kingsman It is not that he is exactly a method actor, but he has always been seen to be committed to his roles. In Rocketman he was transformed from head to toe into Elton John, with nothing to envy to the interpretation made by Rami Malek reviving Freddy Mercury. But for locked up with the devilApple TV+ series, Egerton has gotten especially fit bringing out his imposing physique, very similar in fact to that of Zac Efron in the movie of Baywatch, Baywatch. Those muscles are of course a very good point to be chosen as Wolverine:

Egerton hasn’t gone into a lot of detail about the procedure he followed to get really hot, but he explained to The Project that he did “lots of weight lifting, an hour on the bike a day, and time to get to the point you wanted“Of course, that has to be complemented with an excellent and impeccable diet, which is the key to being able to get that muscle. Marvel Studios has not yet spoken about the actors it is considering to reprise Wolverine in the mutant block of the MCU, but It is likely that we will soon have more information, especially thanks to Ms Marvel.