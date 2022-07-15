Sziget Festival returns with Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Arctic Monkeys, Calvin Harris, Tame Impala, Kings of Leon

After two years of pandemic hiatus, one of the most important events of the European summer is finally back, the Sziget Festival. From 10 to 15 August, in Budapest, Hungary, the general public will return to repopulate the Island of Freedom, for a festival that is, above all, a great community experience.

For six days 500,000 people from all over Europe, and beyond, will gather on the island of Obuda, the great natural park of the Hungarian capital, to live a unique shared experience that here at the festival is summarized in the claim “Join the love revolution “. In fact, Sziget is not just a music festival, but within its island universe it offers an enormous amount of content ranging from circus and dance, street art and sport, workshops and meditation, meetings and talks. .

Each evening will have its own exceptional headliner and – for this expected return – the names chosen are the best of the international scene: Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Calvin Harris, Arctic Monkeys, Tame Impala, Kings of Leon. Accompanying this small dream team, artists and artists from the world of pop, rock, electronics such as Stromae, Bastille, Steve Aoki, Jon Hopkins, Fontaines DC, Beabadoobee, Sevdaliza, Badbadnotgood, Princess Nokia, Slowthai, Nina Kraviz, Sam Fender, who will perform in the numerous stages on the island.

To add to the programming, the usual group of Italian artists who will alternate in performances of various kinds between live, DJ sets, dance and circus arts. To perform we will find the Psychologists and Margherita Vicario who will be protagonists on the Europe Stage, Modena City Ramblers, Bais and Erica Mou on the Lightstage, Boston 168, SLV, Glowal, Zioner on the prestigious Colosseum and Villabanks on the new stage dedicated to hip hop music. The multi-award-winning choreographer and dancer Alessandro Sciarroni, winner of the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in 2019 will perform in the Theater & Dance Field, while in the Global Village we will find the world contaminations of Lalala Napoli, the Duo Masawa with their dance with breathtaking evolutions and the Duo Kaos masters in street art.

Between camping life, great live music and island exploration, Sziget is an atypical and one-of-a-kind festival, a melting pop of cultures, ethnicities and geographies where, what matters is the freedom to live the best possible experience, in the name of love revolution.

Festival tickets can be purchased at this link.