Stranger Things: five curious facts about the creation of the series

stranger things It is one of the most successful series on Netflix to date. 6 years after the premiere of its first season, The series positioned itself as one of the most ambitious original content on the platform, breaking audience records with the premiere of its fourth season and getting 13 nominations at this year’s Emmy Awards.

We tell you some curious facts about the creation of this great series:

1. From the beginning they had faith in the project

The Duffer brothers submitted the script for stranger things to several producers and for a few months the different companies fought to buy the rights to the script until finally it was in the hands of 21 Laps Entertainmentwho presented the project to Netflix and in just 24 hours stranger things was approved, financed and added to the platform’s list of original series.

2. It was originally going to be a movie

Originally the Duffer brothers intended to make stranger things a feature film set in New Yorklater they changed the location to Indiana and with so many characters and such an extended story, the script ended up giving them a duration of almost 8 hours, with this the Duffers they changed the format to series and divided it into 8 episodes of 1 hour each.

3. A tribute to the 80s

To sell the idea to Netflix, the directors created a trailer fake from the series cutting different scenes from movies from the 80sthe trailer had more than 25 clips from different moviesthe most prominent were ET the alienfrom director Steven Spielberg and The thing by John Carpenter. This gave Netflix creatives an idea of ​​the aesthetic that the series would carry, giving it that characteristic retro touch.

4. The composers of the series were from the internet

The music of stranger things was composed by Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein, both members of a band called SurviveDixon has said in several interviews that no member of the band had ties to the world of entertainment. The reality is that the Duffer brothers found the band on the internet and contacted them directly. More than 13 hours of music were composed for stranger things using as inspiration the works composed by John Carpenter for his films.

5. The title is inspired by Stephen King

The Stranger Things title font is used by Stephen King for his worksthis source is called ITC Benguiat and it is mostly used for horror novels, although its creator Ed Benguiat designed it in the 80s to use it in magazines or books but it ended up being used more to represent terror in different novels and works.

