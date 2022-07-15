Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, the best musical film of 2021

Leon, Guanajuato.- With the remake of ‘West Side Story‘, steven spielberg reaffirms his status in film as a master of cinematic language, an expert in handling light, space, color and camera movement to tell stories beautifully and classically.

Released on December 14, 2021 in theaters in Mexico, ‘West Side Story’ either ‘Love without barriers’ of Spielberg is a remake of the 1961 film by Robert Wise Y Jerome Robbinsbased in turn on the musical of the same name by Leonard Bernstein Y Stephen Sondheim from 1957.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker