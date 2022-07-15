Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, the best musical film of 2021

Leon, Guanajuato.- With the remake of ‘West Side Story‘, steven spielberg reaffirms his status in film as a master of cinematic language, an expert in handling light, space, color and camera movement to tell stories beautifully and classically.

Released on December 14, 2021 in theaters in Mexico, ‘West Side Story’ either ‘Love without barriers’ of Spielberg is a remake of the 1961 film by Robert Wise Y Jerome Robbinsbased in turn on the musical of the same name by Leonard Bernstein Y Stephen Sondheim from 1957.

Inspired in ‘Romeo and Juliet’ of William Shakespearethe film tells the love story between the Puerto Rican María and the American Tony, former leader of a youth gang in New York in the mid-1950s.

As expected, the director of ‘Schindler’s List’ did not break the conventions of the musical, but applied the rules of the genre to the letter to make a faithful recreation of ‘West Side Story’ of 1961, following almost the same aesthetics and staging of Robert Wise Y Jerome Robbins. To do this, he shot the film in 35 millimeters and imitated the Technicolor.

To create images of astonishing beauty, he had the collaboration of the photographer Janusz Kaminski. An example of this visual beauty is the scene in the museum in which the young lovers pretend to get married next to a stained glass window through which the sun’s rays pass through.

Also, Spielberg offers a choreography filming chair so that the viewer can enjoy every detail of the dances thanks to the balanced use of general shots, close-ups, camera movements and aerial shots. An example is the spectacular scene of the song ‘America’.

To make the movie more realistic and emphasize the theme of the racial inclusion in USAthe director cast American actors of Latino descent and included spoken dialogue in Spanish without subtitles.

Not least is the fact that the cast sings in their own voice. Let us remember that in the 1961 version the protagonists were dubbed into the songs by professional singers.

Another success is the change of locations. For example, the rooftop in ‘America’ is replaced by the crowded streets of New York; the wedding is celebrated in a museum instead of a bridal shop; or Sergeant Krupke’s song is sung in a police station instead of an alley.

Ariana Debose and David Álvarez offer an electrifying interpretation of the song ‘América’. Photo: Courtesy.







One more gem of the film is the participation of Rita Morenowinner of the Oscar for her performance as Anita in ‘Love without barriers’ 1961. Sixty years later, the Puerto Rican singer, actress and dancer masterfully plays the role of Valentina, the widow of Doc, the pharmacist in the first version. Hearing her sing about her at almost 90 years of age is extremely special.

Regarding the rest of the cast, the performances of Rachel Zegler Y Ansel Elgort as Tony and Maria; Mike Faist Y David Alvarez in the roles of Riff and Bernardo, leader of the Jets gang and Maria’s brother, respectively. Special mention deserves Ariana DeBosewho plays an electrifying Anita, Maria’s friend and Bernardo’s girlfriend.

For all of the above, the remake of ‘West Side Story’ It is not only the best musical film of 2021, but one of the most outstanding films of that year, so it is a shame that it was poorly received at the box office. Nonetheless, the film was equated with the 1961 version and garnered several award nominations. 2022 oscars.

