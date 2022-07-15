Steven Spielberg reportedly in talks to direct ‘Fantastic Four’

Marvel fans are still waiting for fantastic four officially join the UCM and everything seems to be improving based on an alleged negotiation with Steven Spielberg.

This group of superheroes will come to the franchise with a new storyalthough after the departure of Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home) as a director, everything went uphill.

More than two months of great uncertainty passed over the future project of the ‘First Family’. Now finally there is news about who could take command of the movie.

According to an exclusive leak from Comic Book MovieSpielberg is in the Marvel Studios folder to be the director of the long-awaited reboot.

From the source they assured that the company would have already made the first offer and the first negotiations were established. Even, ‘CBM‘ goes further and indicates that “there are rumors that the director has already accepted“.

If so, it would be a matter of days or hours for news of such magnitude to be confirmed. However, there other means that point to no agreement.

A film with an uncertain future

There is no doubt that having Steven Spielberg in the director’s chair for the new version of fantastic four for the Marvel Cinematic Universe turns out to be a more than exciting idea for many fans.

But specialized sites like The DisInsider indicate that the 75-year-old filmmaker I would not be interested in taking on the project. This would be foreign to a rejection of the film as such and is rather due to a lack of interest in the superhero genre.

Similarly, Steven has recently expressed his support and appreciation for the work of Marvel Studios. For now, it only remains to wait for the decision of the renowned director.

no rush

Another factor to keep in mind is that the man behind ET (1982) has a constantly moving agenda. After the premiere of his ‘autobiographical’ film, The Fabelmans (November 11, 2022) has some tasks in mind.

Currently, he is the executive producer of indiana jones 5, whose management fell to James Mangold. He also expressed his intention to work on a sequel to Bullitt for Warner Bros.

On the other hand, from Marvel Studios there are no signs that show great advances around the ‘First Family’ movie, so it could be postponed to wait for its first option.