Steven Spielberg reportedly in talks to direct ‘Fantastic Four’

Marvel fans are still waiting for fantastic four officially join the UCM and everything seems to be improving based on an alleged negotiation with Steven Spielberg.

This group of superheroes will come to the franchise with a new storyalthough after the departure of Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home) as a director, everything went uphill.

More than two months of great uncertainty passed over the future project of the ‘First Family’. Now finally there is news about who could take command of the movie.

