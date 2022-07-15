“Stay with me”, the new single from Calvin Harris [VIDEO]

The new song, from July 22 in radio rotation, sees the participation of Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell Williams

It was released digitally today and from 22 July it will enter radio rotation “Stay with me“, The new single from the multi-platinum producer and artist, winner of a Grammy Award, Calvin Harris in collaboration with international music giants Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pahrrell Williams! The psychedelic video clip, directed by Emil Nava, will be online from 5pm today, Friday 14 July below.

The new summer soundtrack signed by Calvin Harris features a perfect melody to be danced on the dance floor during the holidays and sees the multi-platinum DJ / producer collaborate with Justin Timberlake and Halsey for the first time. The collaboration with Pharrell, already present in the album “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1”, is also renewed.

“Stay With Me” will be contained within the highly anticipated new album “FUNK WAV BOUNCES VOL. 2 ”(Columbia Records / Sony Music) out August 5th (preorder: https://calvinharris.lnk.to/FunkWavBouncesVol2). Inside there will also be the single “Potion” (https://youtu.be/FFV6t4Dl_zQ) in collaboration with superstar Dua Lipa and Young Thug (which has about 100 million streams, over 20 million views on YouTube, has reached the Top 20 of the world ranking of Spotify, the Top 25 of the Italian radio Airplay and the Top 30 of the European radio Airplay) and the song “New Money” feat. 21 Savage.

Stefflon Don, Chlöe, Charlie Puth, Pusha T, Shenseea, Tinashe, Normani, Lil Durk, Offset, 6lack, Coi Leray, Busta Rhymes, Donae’O, Latto, Swae Lee, Jorja Smith and Snoop Dogg.