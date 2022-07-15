Spider-Man: No way home tonight on tv: plot, curiosity

He looked down on us from before. You know, the story of Spider-Man, a neighborhood superhero, who moves from one building to another hanging from cobwebs, higher and higher, to better monitor the situation … For a few months, however, he has also been watching us from the top of earnings at the box office. Because with more than one billion and nine hundred million dollars taken in box offices around the world, the latest advent of Spider-man: No way home is a film that broke record after record. If you are among those (the few) who have not yet seen it, Tom Holland And Zendaya await you tonight on TV for the “premiere” on the small screen. The appointment is for 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno (and at 9.45 pm also on Sky Cinema Spider-Man, the channel dedicated to all the films of the various sagas).

The plot of Spider-Man: No way home

Spider-Man’s identity was revealed by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) at the end of the previous chapter, Spider-Man: Far From Home. Web haters verbally attack Peter Parker (Tom Holland), girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) and best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon).

Peter then resorts to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), known in the adventures with the Avengers. Parker asks Dr. Strange for a spell that erases the memory of him from the memory of others … But something goes wrong. Opening the “multiverse”, various villains from the past return to threaten Spider-Man and the World.



Don’t worry, no spoilers here

If you haven’t seen it yet, we don’t reveal the big secret of this film. Which, incredibly, managed to stay that way throughout the making of the film and even in the first few weeks after its release. We just tell you that if you’re a Spider-Man fan, you won’t be disappointed at all.

A record-breaking film

Currently Spider-Man: no way home occupies the sixth position of the highest grossing films in the world (the first is always Avatar). But unlike everyone else, Spider-Man’s latest adventure came out in the middle of the pandemic that shut us all indoors for a long time. This is why it has been called the film of the rebirth of cinema. It brought the young people back to theaters and – considering the light and fun tone – also gave us a breath of positivity. The good one, of course.

The metacinematographic love of Tom Holland and Zendaya

And then, how nice was it to see the true love story of the two protagonists from the screen to the red carpet? Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of the most loved and admired couples in Hollywood. Which after being unveiled by the paparazzi, has enchanted unreservedly around the world.

Waiting for the sequel to Spider-Man: No way home

With these premises, it is not difficult to understand why for Sony, the production house of all Spider-Man, the fourth chapter, preferably with Tom Holland, is “at the top of the priorities”, as some insiders have admitted. Indeed, Sony would like the complete package: Tom Holland, Zendaya and the director Jon Watts. But none of the three have signed yet …

For sure Spider-Man 4 will. Maybe – watch out, little spolier – with the long-awaited confrontation between Peter Parker and Venom’s Tom Hardy. Which, as seen in the second scene after the credits, he is eager to meet Spider-Man.

