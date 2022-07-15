Sofia Vergara puts her Beverly Hills mansion up for sale for nearly $20 million

Actress Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello put their Beverly Hills mansion up for sale for $19.6 million, according to a newspaper report. new york post.

Built in 2006, the 35,000-square-foot Tuscan-style property was purchased by the famous couple in 2014 for $10.4 million, according to the report. Since then, it has undergone several necessary renovations to leave it with a modern family style.

The mansion of the Colombian – who turned 50 this week – is located under a hill, which makes the property almost invisible to the public.

The house has seven bedrooms, an equipped kitchen, a spacious living room and dining room, a movie theater, an office, a library, a bar, 11 bathrooms, a gym and a garage for three vehicles. The floors are made of wood and marble, and the finishes are in a mixture of white, black, and earth tones based on the design created by Jennifer Bevana.

The house of the actress modern-family was valued at $19.6 million by luxury real estate brand Sotheby’s International Realty, so aside from her birthday, Sofia has other reasons to celebrate.