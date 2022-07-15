Shawn Michaels assures that his role as a trainer in WWE NXT has more meaning than his career as a fighter



Shawn Michaels Over the years, he has become one of the most important figures in the backstage from NXT. With Triple H gone, he and his team had to go the extra mile to keep the locker room alive, and he now enjoys the role of his mentor more than ever.

This week, the HBK was interviewed on the program The Bump, broadcast on WWE Network and Peacock. Michaels pointed out that his career as a trainer means more than his career in the ring, as great as his legacy was.

“It’s much more meaningful to me outside the ring.. Back in the day I really enjoyed acting. Working with these young guys, I think the most important thing is to appreciate their confidence, and I don’t want to mess that up,” Michaels said. “I can get emotional because they come here, they’re not sure, they’re hungry, they want to know the way to WrestleMania. I take that trust incredibly seriously, I don’t want to betray that. I love coming here to work, it’s not hard for me to do this job.”

“I am grateful to have a family that understands that they have to share me with the other love of my life, which is NXT.. The thing is, all the men and women who come through this place are ready, they’re willing, and again, you want to honor that and do the best job for them. I’m humbled, but I also take it incredibly seriously. I want your experience with me to be something you remember and feel good about when you leave here. That’s what I hope we do here.”

Shawn Michaels is one of the most beloved people in the NXT 2.0 locker room. He has had to manage the arrival of a large number of new talents and has managed to get them to believe in him. One of the most recent cases is that of A-Kid (AXIOM), who is said to have received the go-ahead from Michaels to be a new masked wrestler.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE SummerSlam and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.