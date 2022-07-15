Sharks: why they help control climate change

This species helps to balance predatory carnivores and herbivores, thus avoiding marine overgrazing.

The Seagrasses can capture carbon dioxide from the atmosphere 35 times faster than tropical forests. What does this have to do with sharks? This species It helps the balance between predatory carnivores and herbivores, thus avoiding marine overgrazing, which allows the absorption of this element from the atmosphere, which is what causes global warming. .

It is just one aspect of the importance of this species in ocean ecosystems and in climate change mitigation and points out the urgency with which action must be taken to preserve it, since it is one of the most threatened vertebrates today.

Sharks usually make the news when they occur attacks on peopleespecially since the famous movie Jaws (Jaws) by steven spielberg (1975), but all experts agree that shark attacks on humans are extremely rare and almost never fatal.

A study on whale sharks, which especially inhabit tropical waters, detected an alarming number of collisions of these with ships that causes death (SOCIEDAD YOUTUBE – CATERS – KAUSHMAN)



The International Shark Awareness Day, being held today, has the objective of informing about the important role of sharks in life on the planet, at a time when they are one of the most threatened species.

“In the case of sharks, and unlike other threatened groups where factors such as climate change, pollution or habitat loss are major threats, the direct action of people and unregulated fishing complicate their survival,” highlighted Verónica García, Specialist in Marine Ecosystems and Sustainable Fishing of Fundación Vida Silvestre Argentina.

In the Argentine Sea there are about 55 species of sharks They live both on the coasts, in the open sea and in the depths. Just as they are found in a variety of environments, there are also multiple and diverse human activities that endanger them.

The Sharks share, together with birds, turtles and marine mammals, national action plans to reduce impacts and provide a framework of protection against fishing activity. But at the same time, as many species of sharks that live in the Argentine Sea also inhabit from Brazil to the south of our country , conservation efforts are sometimes transboundary. There is, moreover, a regional plan shared with Uruguaywhich lays the foundations to create necessary actions for its management and protection.

Wildlife stated that sharks are so sensitive to the mortality caused by fishing, that in Argentina there are specific cases with specific regulations which seek to prevent the use of trawling for any species in those areas of the sea defined as important for the life cycle of sharks, in addition to prohibiting fishing directed towards them, and define and recommend measures and good practices for sharks. sport fishing cases.

Situations where large species are accidentally caught in fishing nets, return alive is mandatory

“These measures and action plans are necessary to protect a group of species that share a high vulnerability: usually their reproductive rate is low therefore, if their mortality increases, the populations quickly fall”, explained García.

In the case of the sharks that are captured for commercializationsuch as the gatuzo or angel fish, there are scientific recommendations on how much can be fished: if the population of these species falls below the established limit point, the species must have a recovery plan to ensure that the populations can be restored. For the situations where large species are accidentally caught in fishing nets, return alive is mandatory , and there are specific recommendations to release them in such a way that their survival is successful.

“The conservation of sharks requires coordinated work between sectors, and the protection that those who interact with these species can provide them,” said the expert (Pixabay)

The threat includes all shark species. Recently, a study carried out by scientists from the Marine Biological Association (MBA) and the University of Southampton, UKwhich tracks the movements of the whale sharks, which inhabit especially tropical waters and detected an alarming number of collisions of these with ships that causes death . The work was published in the multidisciplinary scientific journal PNAS.

The whale shark is the largest fish that exists and is in danger of extinction. measure on average about 12 meters long, but can reach 20 meters. It inhabits the oceans and seas near the tropics, although it sometimes moves through cold water areas. They have slow movements and feed on microscopic animals called zooplankton.

On the other hand, of all the sharks that inhabit the Argentine Sea, it is the Escalandrún, also known as the bull shark and closed teeth, which is in a more compromised situation. It is one of the quintessential representatives of the Argentine coasts.

Wildlife assured that their situation is critical and worrying in the region: the population has decreased by 90% in the last 4 decadesmainly as a consequence of non-return sport fishing in Argentina and fishing that occurs in Uruguayan waters, as well as due to excessive commercial fishing pressure in Brazilian waters, that today is prohibited, but that happened for decades. This species is very vulnerable to exploitation because it has few offspring, only two every 2 years, and reproduces at late ages.

“Raise awareness about the importance of preserving this group of key species for marine ecosystems,” said García (Photo: Coralina)

“Shark conservation requires joint work between sectors, and the protection that those who interact with these species can provide.. Returning them to the sea alive, implementing recreational fishing with release, or simply avoiding their consumption, are effective and direct actions that contribute to the survival of this highly threatened group,” said García.

“Work must continue to address conservation at the regional level, harmonize provincial legislation so that they have the same level of protection, and raise awareness about the importance of preserving this group of key species for marine ecosystems”, concluded the specialist in Marine Ecosystems and Sustainable Fishing of Fundación Vida Silvestre.

