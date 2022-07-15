Shakira-Piqué, meeting for the separation agreement: the proposal

New chapter in the story of Shakira and Piqué, the singer allegedly made an offer to her ex-husband but the dispute ended badly.

Continue to thrill the story of love story just finished between the pop star Shakira and the footballer Gerard Piqué. At a time when in Italy we are witnessing another great VIP separation, the one between Ilary Blasi And Francesco Tottithe whole world still puts the spotlight on lasting history 12 years.

The two celebrities, who have now split up for more than a monthhave already started theirs legal battle. After a long love, ruined by the numerous betrayals discovered by him with the help of an investigator, Shakira is now fighting for her children and the city with the sportsman. In fact, it was already known that the Latin artist intended to abandon the Spainwhere she had established her life only because of her husband’s work commitments.

She has every intention of returning to hers You love mebut of course to do it together with the children Sasha And Milan. The singer feels no connection with Barcelona and, from what emerged from the latest updates, she is already doing everything possible to return to her American villa.

“Shakira devastated”, the offer on the debt and the football player’s response

Directly from the Spanish program “Chisme No Like“, The latest succulents pop up Announcements in the affair. The gossip broadcast would be able to get their hands on proposed agreement formal presented by the lawyers of Shakira and in a short time they revealed what it is.

The singer would offer to cover all maintenance costs for the two children aged 7 and 9, but not only. The Colombian would be ready to pay 20% of a debt prior to Gerard Piquéequal to 2.5 million euros, as well as some trips from Barcelona to Miami. All this, in fact, to be able to take flight and return to his American residence taking his children with him. In short, the artist would be trying in every way to “buy” the freedom to leave Spain with Sasha and Milan, but he said no.

The player would have remained in his footsteps not allowing the move. In defense of him, he claims that his children are very attached to the paternal grandparents who live in Barcelona and who would suffer a trauma to move out of the city. In short, nothing to do, the two do not come to an agreement and, as the journalist of “Chisme No Like“, Shakira would be”devastated exit“From the meeting. Certainly other chapters are ready to open, because the pop star would already be ready for a new proposal.

Mary Ingrosso