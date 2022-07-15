Selena Gomez, where her make-up is born: from Milan to “my factory in Italy”

It took just a few seconds on TikTok to project Art Cosmetics, a company specializing in make-up products from Fornovo San Giovanni (a town of just over three thousand inhabitants in the Bergamo area), at the center of the international limelight: all thanks to Selena Gomez, who filmed inside the production department complete with a personalized shirt and then posted the video on his official profile, obtaining almost two million views in a few minutes. The 29-year-old Texan actress and singer – who became famous as a young girl for having starred in various Disney Channel television series and protagonist in these days of the new season of “Only murders in the building” on the Disney Plus streaming platform – wanted to visit the Italian company that produces the cosmetics of its Rare Beauty brand, distributed by the multinational Sephora. The star’s visit to Fornovo, who also made a stop in Milan for an event organized by Sephora and was greeted by a crowd, should actually have remained secret, but it was she herself who accompanied the video on TikTok with the comment “I have been to visit my factory in Italy”.

by Lucia Landoni