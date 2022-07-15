Scientists document case series of children with acute hepatitis and human adenovirus infection

A total of 51 serotypes of human adenoviruses are recognized and more than 85 genotypes have been identified.

In late 2021 and early 2022, the literature has reported several cases of healthy children with acute hepatitis and viremia due to human adenovirus.

For this reason, scientists recently took on the task of documenting a series of cases with common clinical scenarios and both pathologies, with the aim of evaluating whether the human adenovirus could be the cause of acute hepatitis of unknown etiology.

Using data from the International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision, they evaluated children younger than 18 years who were admitted to Children’s of Alabama Hospital between October 1, 2021, and February 28, 2022, with acute hepatitis who had also tested positive for human adenovirus by quantitative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) blood test, and in addition, demographic, clinical, laboratory and treatment data were evaluated. Likewise, samples of blood specimens were sent for diagnostic confirmation and human adenovirus typing.

The study identified a total of 15 children with acute hepatitis, about 6 (40%) who had hepatitis with an identified cause and 9 (60%) who had hepatitis with no known cause. Likewise, 8 (89%) of the patients with hepatitis of unknown cause were positive for the human adenovirus.

Likewise, the study of liver biopsies reflected mild to moderate active hepatitis in 6 children, some with and others without cholestasis, but showed no evidence of human adenovirus on immunohistochemical examination or electron microscopy.

Using PCR test of liver tissue, it was identified human adenovirus positive in 3 children (50%).

On the other hand, sequencing of specimens from 5 children showed three distinct variants of human adenovirus type 41. Two children underwent liver transplantation; all the others recovered.

This series of published cases argues that viremia of human adenovirus was present in the majority of children with acute hepatitis of unknown cause admitted to Children’s of Alabama from October 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022, but it is unclear if the human adenovirus was the cause.

However, sequencing results suggested that if the human adenovirus Whatever the cause, it was not just one specific type of adenovirus.

Human adenoviruses are double-stranded DNA viruses that cause a variety of diseases in humans, including respiratory symptoms, fever, pneumonia, gastroenteritis, and conjunctivitis.

A total of 51 serotypes of human adenoviruses are recognized, and more than 85 genotypes have been described. Published reports of patients with severe hepatitis or acute liver failure suggesting an association with human adenovirus in immunocompetent children remain limited.

