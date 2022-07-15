Samuel L Jackson is the most profitable actor in Hollywood, according to a new study from TicketSource, a company that has amassed the lifetime movie receipts at the national box office of the United States of the most important actors of the Mecca of Cinema of the last 25 years.

With a total of $5.7 billion dollars spread across 63 films in total, Jackson is considered to be the most profitable actor in Hollywood.

Robert Downey Jr. ranks second with 5.4 billion (from 43 movies), followed by Scarlett Johansson with 5.2 billion (from 32 films).

Also in the Top 10 Tom Hanks, Bradley Cooper, Harrison Ford, Chris Evans, Tom Cruise, Chris Hemsworth and Zoe Saldana.

In terms of highest average earnings for his films, Leonardo DiCaprio tops the list with $97.5 million at the box office for each of his films.

Angela Bassett ranks second with an average of $97.1 million, followed by Jim Carrey with $96.4 million.

Criticism of the Oscars

Last month, Jackson criticized the Oscars for their handling of the actor’s death. Sidney Poitierbelieving that he deserved “a full section” within the most recent ceremony.

Talking to the Los Angeles Times sopen the tribute In MemoriamJackson said, “I’m still a little mad that the best actor we had in Hollywood died and they gave him, 10 fucking seconds! Nope. It should have been a whole Sidney Poitier section.

“The reason why Will Packer is producing this show is because of this guy. Will Smith He won an Oscar for this guy. The reason Denzel Washington exists, the reason I exist, the reason Danny Glover exists, everyone’s reason is that guy, and he deserves more than 10 fucking seconds of your time, especially for what he meant, not just for us, but for Hollywood.”













