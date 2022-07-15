Ryan Gosling stars in ‘The Gray Man’, which he describes as “completely physically challenging” | cinema

‘The Gray man’ is a new film that brings together the talent of Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans, under the direction of the Russo brothers (Avengers: Endgame). Noticias Caracol spoke with Gosling about this challenge.

How demanding was it to do action?



Very challenging, very demanding, this whole movie was completely physically challenging. I’ve done movies where there’s been action, but I’ve never done a full action movie and this is an extreme action movie. From what I understand most action movies have four or five action sequences in them, this movie has nine.

What is it like working with two directors on the same film?



The great thing about working with two directors is that there is inherently a collaboration between them and in a way that works for other people as well, the whole vibe of the set becomes a collaboration. The Russo brothers are quite collaborative.

Do you prefer to fight and shoot or dance and sing?



I like doing action movies, I hope to do many more. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do since I was a kid. I really feel very happy to finally be able to do it and I hope to be able to do more.

‘The Gray Man’ is a production of the Netflix platform.