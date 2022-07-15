Ryan Gosling Debunks Nova Rumors and Reveals Which Marvel Universe Character He’d Like to Play

Eleven years have passed since Nicolas Cage brought Ghost Rider to life for the last time in the delirious ‘Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance’, directed by Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor, and which I will always defend tooth and nail. Since then, the antihero marvelita has not returned to walk on the big screenbut there is an actor who would not mind wearing the leather jacket for the occasion.

motorized gosling

Through his Twitter account, Josh Horowitz announced the imminent broadcast of his interview with Ryan Gosling, which has just released Netflix’s hilarious ‘The Invisible Agent’ under the orders of the Russo brothers. But this tweet, in addition to the announcement, contained an exclusive – or two, depending on how you look at it – related to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to Horowitz, during their conversation they echoed the rumors that placed Gosling as Nova in the MCU, which were denied by the actor. However, the double Oscar nominee contacted the host of Happy Sad Confused again to clarify that there is a hero of The House of Ideas that he would like to play: Ghost Rider.

Next week my full chat w/Ryan Gosling for @MTVNews

But for now, an honest to goodness EXCLUSIVE. Ryan and I chatted about the Nova rumors yesterday which he said aren’t true. BUT this morning Ryan reached out to me to say there is one superhero he wants to play…GHOST RIDER pic.twitter.com/1jnC5ht4UY — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) July 12, 2022

“Ryan and I talked yesterday about the Nova rumors, which he’s debunked. BUT this morning Ryan contacted me to say there’s a superhero he wants to play…GHOST RIDER.”

Gosling’s words come after rumors began to circulate last 2021 that gabriel moon He would put himself back on the skin – or in the bones – of the character after his participation in ‘Agents of SHIELD’ in a spin-off series that ended up being discarded.

Has the actor thrown a weather balloon to catch the attention of Marvel Studios? Will we get to see Gosling as Ghost Rider? Will his recent collaboration with the Russos open the doors to the MCU? Only time will tell.