Ryan Gosling, a substitute for Jason Bourne in ‘The invisible agent’

These same days, John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser, has said that they tried to organize coups in South America but it didn’t work out for them. Authors like Chomsky or Howard zinc dedicated themselves to telling us, in all seriousness, the extensive history of barbarities of the American secret services around the world. Fiction, of course, has thoroughly exploited those shady places and there is not a single Western spy who has not at some point placed himself against those he is supposed to protect, James Bond, the neatest of them all, included. Theirs is a sad fate, since, in an increasingly multipolar and complex reality that overcomes the old division of the Cold War between good guys and bad guys, since Bourne going through Jack Ryan, all the slaughterers end up being victims in some way of their own actions before a government that uses them to wash dirty laundry and abandons them when they no longer interest them.

the unseen agentbased on a novel by Mark greaneyhas as protagonist Saw 6 (Ryan Gosling)a guy who at the beginning of the film is recruited from a prison by the CIA to be part of a super-secret body of elite assassins. Next, we see him 18 years later in Hong Kong, where he is sent to kill another of his targets. Things take a turn for the worse when the hit man finds out that the man he has to kill is one of his own, Sierra 4, and decides to run away with compromising information to prevent the same thing from happening to him. From now on, the hunt begins.

His antagonist is a certain Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a sociopath with no moral scruples willing to play dirty to get his way. And there is Ana de Armas, another one of those invisible agents that could help you, or not.

With a budget of 200 million dollars, it is said quickly, the unseen agent plays thoroughly with all the clichés of the genre: international stages (they literally travel halfway around the world), scenes of spectacular action, many explosions and a tireless hero but hurt by the betrayal of his own. behind the camera, Joe and Anthony Russofilmmakers experienced in the action genre with films like the Avengers (infinity war Y end game) or the saga of Captain America (with Evans himself good). It is noted that the directors They move like fish in the Water in this type of productions in a film that does not give respite and whose maxim seems to be to mess it up more and more brown. Gosling runs a lot and the money that the matter has cost shows. the unseen agent fun but not have the magic of other similar great titles What Mission Impossible or his own Bourne. Behind so much noise it is not very clear what the Russos intend to tell that we do not know.

Follow the topics that interest you