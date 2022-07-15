Rubén Blades, the writer of stories in the form of songs









Ruben Blades he describes his songs as “stories” or “short stories” because “we are always ready to listen to a story”. Some of these have a person’s name because he wants to “give a more human and more immediate tone to the experience.” His music is influenced by Brazilian musicians like Jongo Trio and the “social tone” of the lyrics by Gilbert Gil either Caetano Veloso. These are some of the ideas that the salsa singer has shared throughout his career at the microphones of Radio Nacional. He was born in Panama on July 16, 1978 and on the occasion of his 74th anniversary we remember his career through his own words in different interviews in this house.

An artist family, but not only “My mother was an actress in radio soap operas, she also sang and played the piano and worked in the nightclubsthat there were many in Panama during the 40s. It was there that he met my father, who was a percussionist at the time, he was a bongo player in a local orchestra”, he explained to Diego A. Manrique in a whole life on July 19, 1991. “He starts playing bongo drums, but he also plays basketball. He becomes a national basketball star, one of the members of the national team and it turns out that the National Secret Police in Panama had a basketball team […]. To be a member of the police basketball team you had to be a member of the secret police. My father joined the National Secret Police, but it was to play basketball. He stayed there and spent a lifetime, 24 years, together with his friends”.

Who answers? “I ended up singing because I realized that when I wrote songs and others interpreted them, they lost strength and there was no consistency between the song and the intention of the one who sang. The questions that were formulated after the presentation of the song could not be answered because there was no real intention, only to sing and not to expand what was being talked about beyond singing”, he explained about his shyness and why he had decided to sing his own songs.

Who did it start with? He debuted in 1969 with Peter Rodriguez“the one with the bogaloo”, as composer and singer on the album From Panama to New York / From Panama to New York. Ray Barrett he was the first to give him “already specific terms of participation in the orchestra”. He also highlighted in these first steps to Celia Cruz: “An institution, a woman of incredible strength and talent”. Blades is a lawyer and they did not understand what he was doing there: “There was some suspicion about my motives” for being a musician. “There was not really much Panamanian participation in terms of this music, I did not know if he was going to measure up or not in those groups, which were generally more Puerto Rican and Cuban […]. I think that initially as a writer I showed that I could participate, then as a singer I developed my style, which at first was very derivative. I copied a lot Cheo Feliciano, when I started. I would say that even listening to “Pablo Pueblo” recently, the style really began to take shape in a much clearer and more vital way in 80, 81 or 82 “

“Impossible not to give a name” “Pedro Navaja” or “Pablo Pueblo” are two of the songs with a personal name by Rubén Blades. According to the singer, he was trying to “give a more human and more immediate tone to the experience. Names are really forms that I think make it easier for people to identify the context and subtext of the work. It was always impossible for me not to give a name to what I saw, to the figures I saw on the street”, he told Diego A. Manrique.

short stories with music “I have no answer,” Blades said about the reason for the success of “Pedro Navaja” in It is not an ordinary day with Pepa Fernandez. “The fact that someone who thought she had an advantage, didn’t get it. I believe that the fact that life actually gives us surprises, that it is something that has no expiration date, is what has consolidated the success of the theme through the decades, that is why the theme continues. It’s the same thing that Gabo told me [Gabriel García Márquez] and told me Carlos Fuentes: “What you are is a chronicler.” They are stories, short stories. We are always ready to listen to a story”. It is not an ordinary day – Rubén Blades – It is not an ordinary day

brazilian influences Rubén Blades acknowledged his influences from Brazilian music throughout his career in a conversation on When elephants dream about music: “The origin of my harmonic sense is connected to Brazil” and “to the Afro-Cuban rhythmic foundation”. It all started with listening to the Jongo Trio group that he met through a record that a friend of his father’s and percussionist gave him: “They opened my ear”. In addition, he also highlighted in this conversation with charles galilee that the lyrics of the songs were influenced by “the social tone” of “Menino das laranjas”, which he composed Theo Barros and was popularized by Elizabeth Regina. Then increased with “Boy BuarqueGilberto Gil, Caetano Veloso, George Ben and all this great quantity of excellent artists from Brazil”.

Sense danger before Miles He had the opportunity to share the stage with Miles Davis either Ella Fitzgerald: “They were people who were overwhelming,” he told Galilea on Radio 3. Regarding the trumpeter, he stressed that “he felt danger in the best way because he was always very kind and respectful to me.” One of the songs he liked was “Ojos de perro azul” and he remembered how he received her at a concert in Hollywood: “He came with dizzy [Gillespie] and from the corner I saw him dancing”.