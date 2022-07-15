Rossella Fiamingo: “There is time to reconcile sport and private life, but it’s never enough”

The key word in the life of Rossella Fiamingo for some years now it has been equilibrium. In sport and in private life with his partner Gregorio Paltrinieri. With this new leitmotif the Italian spadista, double silver at the last European Championships, one silver and one bronze at Olympic Gamesshows up at the Cairo World Cup which begins on July 15, the day after his thirty-first birthday.

It comes with one great desire to compete, also the daughter of the pandemic. «From 2019 they did not play World Cups and Europeans. I have always worked, I trained a lot perhaps even better than usual during the lockdown period. Before, however, I was perhaps a little tired of competing. Now the grit, the emotion and the adrenaline are back and I like it ».

Where did this minor desire to compete come from?

«I had never stopped and instead my head perhaps needed to rest. We needed to stay away, do something else: I graduated in dietetics. I needed to put my life back in order. I needed a moment of pause that, if it hadn’t been forced, I would not have taken. ”

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

She is known to have always been a perfectionist, is she still?

«Every day I write appointments on training, competitions, opponents. But now I feel renewed in general, more aware of myself even if I remain attentive and a perfectionist. There remains after training the pattern with the things that are going well and that I need to improve. Before I did it on everything, but you get to a certain point that you understand that you have to live in a lighter way ».

Do you train your head with a mental coach?

“I train my head alone with family and friends.”

Other sports?

“If it hadn’t been fencing, it would have been the rhythmic gymnastics that I had started at the age of 6. The character then came to me with an individual sport. I still follow tennis without playing it. I don’t dance anymore, a few years ago I was doing belly dance, but now I don’t have time, I’m enrolled in a sports nutrition master’s degree ».

Is dietary the way to the future?

“I started this path because I was interested and it has become something that can be a future career, doing it with athletes”.

The daily schedule of his diet?

«I like to send clean: a simple pasta with tomato or vegetables never tires me. In general a Mediterranean diet.

Breakfast: biscuits with jam, sometimes even ricotta, coffee

Snack: yoghurt, cereals, fruit

Lunch: pasta / spelled / couscous, lots of fish, salad

Snack: rusks, parmesan, pear

Dinner: rice / spelled, meat / fish ».