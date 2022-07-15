Roderick Strong still wants to leave WWE

Last May, Roderick Strong asked WWE for a letter of freedom due to his dissatisfaction with his role within the company over the last year. However, WWE did not allow the fighter to leave and has continued to use him on a recurring basis in NXT programming. Dave Meltzera journalist for Wrestling Observer, has spoken about the Strong case on his latest radio show, and commented that he still wants to leave the company.

“Roderick is fantastic, but you know, it’s getting pretty trashed. I’m not talking on a physical level, I’m talking about the way it’s being taken on a creative level and all that stuff.

As you know, he asked out, but he hasn’t been allowed to leave, so he’s in this weird state where he’s basically he’s in a place he doesn’t want to be“.

Despite the request to be released, Strong has continued to work professionally and has continued to abide by the standards of his contract. However, the fighter, who was a key player in the version of NXT commanded by Triple H, still unhappy in WWEand your agreement would still be far from finished.

Regarding his role in the ring, Strong paired last week with Damon Kemp (Diamond Mine) to try to take the NXT Tag Team Championships against The Creed Brothers, but they were defeated. This week, Strong and Kemp had a backstage run-in, and next week they will face each other in NXT 2.0.

