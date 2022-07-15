Robert Downey Jr. Has Supported Armie Hammer Through Crisis

After the surprising social media claim, both TMZ and Variety reported that the actor works as a timeshare salesman.

A lawyer from Hammer said, “I can’t confirm or deny the news because Armie didn’t mention it. I just think that selling timeshares is a normal job ».

Hammer was so besieged by the press in the Caymans that on Friday he flew Chambers and their two young children to Los Angeles to escape media attention. According to the source, Hammer stayed in a home owned by Downey and attended a meeting of alcoholics anonymous in Malibu.

In addition to providing Hammer with a temporary place to stay, Downey has provided Hammer with financial assistance until he gets better.

Hammer was named after the oilman grandfather Armand, who died in 1990 and with an estate valued by Forbes in about 180 million dollars. But Armand’s death sparked an epic battle for ownership that still goes on three decades later.

Throughout his film career, Hammer has bragged about his financial independence from his family: “I’m really proud of that,” he said. But in 2017 the actor confessed that his finances were in such a crisis that he could not pay a bet made with the director of Call me by your name Luca Guadagnino.

Last year, Hammer was dropped by his talent agency WME after several women used social media to accuse the actor of emotional abuse, manipulation and sexual assault. (The actor, who is divorcing Chambers, has turned to Andrew Brettler, a Hollywood attorney who now also represents Prince Andrew).

“The reality is that he is completely broke and trying to fill his days and earn money to support his family.”

Although Hammer currently has no plans to return to Los Angeles permanently, according to the source VF, a return to Hollywood may not be ruled out entirely. Exactly as happened to Robert Downey Jr who after the fall was able to start again.

In 1996, the Oscar-nominated actor was stopped for speeding by police who found heroin, cocaine, crack and an empty Magnum 357 in his car. Afterward, Downey went into a series of detox centers, and then walked out: “It’s like I have a gun in my mouth and my finger is on the trigger, and I like the taste of metal,” the actor told a judge in the 1999.

After just under a year in prison and another arrest in 2001, the actor went into rehab. At his lowest point, Downey was homeless, nearly bankrupt, and virtually out of work.

Downey’s career might have come to a halt had it not been for another actor, who has come forward to support him in his time of need: Mel Gibson.

Then the turning point. Thanks to a lucrative deal with Marvel, Downey made $ 50 million just for The Avengers and another 75 million for Avengers: Endgame of 2019.