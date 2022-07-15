Robert Downey Jr., Armie Hammer’s unexpected guardian angel on his way to recovery

Armie Hammer has had an unexpected guardian angel on his way to rehabilitation: Robert Downey Jr. Now that it has been confirmed that it was true that the ‘Call Me By Your Name’ actor was working in a hotel in the Cayman Islands, specifically selling timeshares, Vanity Fair have been able to discover new details of Hammer’s life after the image crisis that basically cost him his career.

The actor began to lose all the roles he had been hired for after being accused of submitting proposals that bordered on things as shady as cannibalism, but the nail in the coffin was a rape accusation that led to a police investigation. Armie Hammer disappeared from the map and we knew that he had entered a rehabilitation clinic to deal with addictions that had not been specified. Vanity Fair has discovered that Almost six months of stay in that Florida clinic were paid for by Robert Downey Jr..

The actor who played Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has his own story of rise and fall in Hollywood, and has become the poster child for second chances. He not only paid her admission to the Guest House, a crisis clinic specializing in very public people, He has also offered him a house in Los Angeles to escape with his ex-wife and their children from the stalking of the paparazzi that besiege him in his work since the pamphlet that uncovered everything went viral. He has also helped him financially when he has needed it, since he would be “completely ruined”According to the source who confirmed to Variety that Hammer did work at the hotel. Robert Downey Jr. would like to be, it seems, what Mel Gibson was to him in his darkest hours.

Armie Hammer’s lawyer, who once denied that his client had a job at the resort, now limits himself to neither confirming nor denying the information, but now adds: “I think it sucks that if you’re selling timeshares, the media is shaming you for having ‘a regular job’“.

past trauma

Although there are still many gaps in the case of the ‘Death on the Nile’ actor, such as the status of the accusations, which he has denied, but several sources claim that the root of the problems would be in “an unresolved trauma from his past” Y “substance abuse problems”. Armie Hammer comes from a good family. Ella’s grandfather Armand de Ella was an oil tycoon whose fortune is estimated at $180 million. However, the actor has always boasted of maintaining economic independence from his family, to the point of having commented that he was not exactly flush with money even at the height of his career. A friend defends him: “Everyone looks at Armie thinking that he has a privileged life, and that must mean that he had no problems in his youth and that everything was great. But that’s not necessarily how it is. Just because you come from a family where the economic resources are left over does not mean that your life is free of problems”.

Although right now not only does he not have future projects but he does not even have a representation agency, source says Armie Hammer isn’t ruling out a return to acting. We will see if his guardian angel is capable of performing the same miracle that he starred in.