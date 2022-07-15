Rihanna’s lip stain for Fenty that resists everything

At this point, saying that Rihanna is a successful businesswoman is something that is taken for granted. The one in Barbados has achieved something within the reach of very few people: not only does she triumph with her artistic facet around the world, but in recent years she has shown that she is a businesswoman with visionas she has launched her inclusive lingerie firm Savage x Fenty and her beauty brand, Fenty.

The latter has been a real revolution in the market, conquering makeup fans worldwide. There are many products that have become internationally known for their quality, such as liquid lipsticks, with solid pigmentation and a velvety finish that is comfortable to wear. And it is that in terms of lips, Rihanna seems to know very well what the followers of the brand likea criterion that, combined with the latest trends, has led to the brand’s latest launch, the Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain. Perhaps because of the name it is difficult for you to identify them, but their particular packaging It is sure to be familiar to you, as the product has not stopped collecting positive reviews on the Internet since its launch.

The cosmetic has been launched in four shades of pink and purple red and the novelty is that, according to the firm, it keeps the lips hydrated throughout the day. This is possible thanks to its formula that contains oil in dispensable water. The formula is designed to achieve a moisturizing finish with a veil of subtle color and high shine.. This bitten lip effect is achieved by applying the product in layers and then removing it. That is, we put the first layer, let it sit for a minute and remove the excess with a tissue. With this first dose we will have a very subtle result. But we can intensify it by repeating the steps, so that the product has a buildable finish. When you get the desired tone, apply a gloss to recover the glow who has taken the handkerchief. And it is that content creators continue to bet on wearing this lipstick in a way that connects with juicy skin, the most rejuvenating trend.

If you prefer a matte finish, you can skip the last step. Even, For an extra-matte effect, you can resort to the make-up artist’s trick of applying a very light layer of translucent powder to the lips.. Specifically, these mineral powders are Japanese favorites to mattify.

This revolutionary product has managed to gain a foothold in the Tiktok community. The reviews that accumulate in the social network have a more than positive result and that is that the product, according to users, fulfills what it promises. Many of them, like Catt Smith, they have put it to the test during long working days and despite the sweat, the different meals throughout the day and the contact of the lips with the water when drinking, the formula remains on the skin, blending gradually and beautifully, without cuts or patches.

