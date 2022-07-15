Review: LIZZO – “Special” – Newsic.it

Lizzo is special! I’m not saying anything new. Those who know it already know! She knows that she is a super talent, she has a super personality and she is truly a special artist!

How can we not define ourselves in naming this new test of yours?

Melissa Viviane Jefferson, her name at the registry office, defines the album with the title track Special, a motivational trace that is the essence and conceptual manifesto of this record and of Lizzo’s being, of his strength and beauty and talent.

We make records not so much to take prizes and awards, we did it for ourselves, for the lives we have touched doing this! To shake up the industry and to show the world HOW BEAUTIFUL AND TALENTIOUS WE ARE! “

To help assemble this show, Lizzo called in his historic hit-makers Ricky Reed, Mark Ronson, Max Martin and Benny Blanco (Rihanna, Katy Perry, Maroon 5).

If you a bad bitch, today is your day “.

Lizzo sings in one of the best songs of the album Birthday Girl.

His hymn, his creed, his verb, his body positivity!

The corpus of the 12 songs contained in the disc represents something refreshing, fun and energetic. Songs full of creative melodies, never dull lyrical content and tons of love!

I always thought that this album would be very important for Lizzo, a testing ground, especially after the mega success of “Cuz I Love You”.

A highly satisfied expectation because Lizzo is “Special”

SCORE: 8.00

TO LISTEN NOW

About Damn Time – Special – Birthday Girl

TO SKIPPARE NOW

Listening goes straight without boredom and moments of stalemate… I don’t skip!

TRACKLIST