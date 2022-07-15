Football Benchmark study revealed the world’s top young footballers

A study published by Football Benchmark revealed which are the ten most expensive players under 21 on the planet and in the ranking there is no representative of the CONCACAF and Conmebol.

The leader of the classification is Jude Bellingham, a 19-year-old English midfielder who belongs to Borussia Dortmund and is valued at 116.2 million euros. His name has been linked with the Liverpool.

In addition to Bellingham, only one player exceeds the barrier of 100 million. This is Pedri, a 19-year-old Spanish midfielder from Barcelona, ​​​​valued at 101.5 million euros.

Barça has two other representatives in the top 10. Ansu Fati, a Guinean naturalized Spanish, is in fourth place and has a market value of 71.6 million euros while Gavia 17-year-old, appears in tenth place with 45.1 million euros.

Reveal the top 10 of the most valuable young people on the planet ESPN

The other representatives on the list are English striker Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), German midfielder Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig), German striker Karim Adeyemi (Dortmund) and Portuguese winger Nuno Mendes (PSG).

It is worth remembering that the list does not take into account some of the prominent names in Brazil, such as Vinicius jr.who is the fourth most valuable player in the world according to Football Benchmark. The striker of real Madrid is 22 years old and therefore does not qualify for the under-21 criteria.

By the same criteria, who does not enter the list either is Anthonya highlight of Ajax and disputed by Man Utd in the market. The former São Paulo striker is 22 years old.

Here is the list of the 10 most valuable soccer players under 21 in the world:

1 – Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) – €116.2m

2 – Pedri (Barcelona) – 101.5 million euros

3 – Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – €84m

4 – Ansu Fati (Barcelona) – €71.6m

5 – Jamal Musiala (Bayern) – €69.8m

6 – Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) – €65m

7 – Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig) – €63.7m

8 – Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund) – €48.1 million (ñ

9 – Nuno Mendes (PSG) – 45.8 million euros (R$ 249.4 million)

10 – Gavi (Barcelona) – €45.1m