Remember Sofía Vergara how she looked when she was the most beautiful girl

United States.- One of the most beloved Latinas in the world of American entertainment is the Colombian-American actress and model, Sofia Vergarawho managed to stop traffic with her beautypersonality, charisma and a great impact body.

The one born in Barranquilla, on July 10, 1972, decided remember those days of youth in which she managed to hypnotize everyone with her beauty and through her Instagram profile she shared a couple of photos from several years ago.

These images date from the 90swhen she began to gain recognition, and they enhance her natural beauty using little makeup and wearing simple makeup, wearing a fishnet dress that reveals a wonderful figure, because being in her twenties she was like a real flesh and blood doll, what that placed her as one of the most beautiful women in the world.

Sofía Vergara remembers her youth and how she stopped traffic with her beauty

But not only that, she was also an influential woman, and she still is, because in 2014, Forbes magazine placed her on the list of the 100 most powerful women in the world, placing her in 32nd place. As if that were not enough, she was also , from 2013 to 2020, one of the highest paid actresses in the world.

Her impact has been so great that the Hollywood Walk of Fame awarded her a star in 2015, becoming the second Colombian personality to obtain this award, since the singer Shakira was the first to achieve it.

Today Sofía Vergara is one of the favorite actresses on the small screen, where she has several successes that have catapulted her to the top, for example, “Muchachitas”, “Acapulco, cuerpo y alma”, “Modern family”, “America’s got talent”, and many more.

We recommend you read: