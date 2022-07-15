PUBG Mobile game news: Like Fortnite, the Battle Royale is getting a big gig

After Fortnite, it’s up to PUBG Mobile to offer a gigantic musical event.

K-Pop in PUBG Mobile

In early 2020, Fortnite turned its daily grind on its head by integrating artist Travis Scott into its world. We are not talking about skins, but about a gigantic virtual concert in which the Houston rapper performed his latest musical hit “The Scotts” in the company of another big name in the rap world, Kid Cudi. This madness gathered more than 12.3 million viewers at the same time; a record that has been broken a year later thanks to the arrival of another concert in the game, this time from Ariana Grande. Given the success, it was logical that other video game productions would be inspired by the innovative formula of Fortnite… And today it is the case of PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile, the Battle Royale that brings together millions of players on iOS and Android, will receive a great show in the coming days. But unlike the Epic Games game, the title is surrounded, not by American stars, but by blackpinka very popular K-Pop group, for a virtual concert that will be broadcast on July 23 and 30. Good news, just like Travis Scott back in the day, the Blackpinks will reveal an unreleased sound and video.

At these virtual events, fans will have two chances to see Blackpink perform some of their classics. (…) The concerts will take place in North and South America on July 22 and 23 and 29 and 30. In the rest of the world, fans will be able to see Blackpink on July 23-24 and July 30-31. Tencent Games

PUBG Mobile is filled with content

Of course, PUBG Mobile takes the opportunity to launch its new 2.1 update. The update has a lot of content, starting with the arrival of the outfits that are normally worn by Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, the four singers of Blackpink. But that is not all, Starting July 15, players will also be able to get a free ticket titled “Concert Must-Have Resource Pack.”

A new game mode will also debut on July 23. Titled Ancient Secret: Awakening, this mode will allow players to witness impressive sandstorms appear randomly on the maps of Erangel, Miramar, or Livik.

Venturing into these zones, braver players will be rewarded with scarab charms, which can be used, once per match, to return to the battlefield after a defeat. Tencent Games

Many surprises will also be implemented in this mode, as it will be possible to solve puzzles to reveal the Scarab and Jackal ruins or traverse the quicksand path to enter the Emperor’s Temple containing the Pharaoh’s Spoils.

Lastly, PUBG Mobile Update 2.1 will introduce Season Cycle 3, which will include an assortment of Legendary items, a new Season Bonus Points Card, and a Leaderboard Protection Card. The Royale Pass will be extended from July 19 with new skins for the Mini14 and M762, as well as a 90% discount on the Wingman skin.