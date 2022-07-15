‘PIG’, ‘Between life and death’ and more, among the movie premieres of the weekend of July 15 | Film and Television

Summer in Spain continues to be strong, and with it, the perfect opportunity to go to a room and cool off while watching a good movie. The billboard is still holding movies that people are still talking about like Thor: Love and Thunder, Jurassic World: Dominion Y MINIONS: The Origin of Gru; but also very succulent movie premieres continue to arrive.

On this occasion, one of the most awaited family comedies arrives, a French thriller with faces well known to Spaniards and an adventure of Nicolas Cage at a level of madness that only he could offer are the options of the week. And surely some of them adapt to the type of viewer you are.

If your plan for the weekend is to go to the cinema -or, if you don’t have one, and you’re considering it- Do not miss the list of premieres that we present below. There are up to five new movies, and surely one of them adapts to what you like to see on the big screen. Take note and see if they are available in your trusted room:

Between life and death

Antonio de la Torre stars in this film in the role of Leo Castañeda, a Spanish subway driver who lives in Brussels. His life changes when he experiences the suicide of his son, who hadn’t been here for two years, and that makes him start investigating what has caused everything. He discovers that he was involved in a robbery, but that’s just the beginning of a dizzying investigation that will bring him squarely in for his own life.

PIG



Rob (Nicolas Cage) was a chef who decided to leave everything behind and move to a cabin in the middle of nowhere in an Oregon forest. His greatest ally is a truffle-seeking sow, as well as a person who is in charge of buying the truffles that his partner finds for him. But when they kidnap her, He’ll have no choice but to return to civilization to investigate Portland’s most criminal restaurants.

In front of you

Sangok returns to Seoul after years living in the United States, all to reunite with his sister and nephew. He has to adapt to Korean life again, something that causes a catharsis of new places, especially those that he once knew and now are totally different. It’s time to fulfill his dreams, but also to face their secrets.

Father there is only one 3

The return of the most famous family in Spanish cinema in recent years is back to bring Christmas to July. And it will be the craziest thing many have seen in the movies: while the girls break a collectible Nativity scene, the eldest daughter’s boyfriend wants to get it back by all means. And as if that were not enough, the father-in-law comes home and revolutionizes his mother-in-law.

Goodbye, Don Glees

Rome doesn’t fit her people, but thanks to Toto forms the group Don Glees. Toto goes to Tokyo to study, and when he returns, they are on a mission to find the drone that proves that they did not cause a forest fire. And that, of course, will be his summer adventure.