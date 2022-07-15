‘Pig’, a sober Nicolas Cage in a ‘thriller’ with great style | Culture

Truffle Hunters, an unusual documentary from two years ago, put on the cinematographic table the vein of a culinary element with extraordinary value, and unknown to almost everyone: the truffle. Up to 11,200 euros were paid for two copies of 400 and 600 grams at a Madrid Fusión auction. In that documentary, the pigs, or dogs truffles, responsible for guiding the collectors, already had an important presence, but what the American director and screenwriter Michael Sarnoski has done is unique: turn one of those animals – a sow, in this case – into the classic object of desire of the large thriller Americans, in that suitcase full of money, in that drug stash over which the mafias fight, although here you are almost part of the Michelin guide.

More information

At the head of such a bet, Sarnoski, a debutant with a resounding style when it comes to composing the sequences, outlining the frame and giving his film a very special and calm rhythm, has placed Nicolas Cage. A usual runaway elephant, in the pottery of the measure. Risky. But Cage, an old dog who knows it all, offers an interpretation of exquisite sobriety: that of a former chef turned hermit retired in the mountains and practitioner of a life of indigent, whose pig is stolen and will not stop until retrieve it.

In that sense, that of obstinacy, Cage seems like a strange heir to that Lee Marvin from the masterpiece at point blank range, who was owed $93,000 by the mafias and ran through the film over anyone who denied them; or that of the father of Hardcore, a hidden world, in search of his daughter in the territory of white slavery and porn tapes. Stubbornness based on personality and simplicity. The honesty of the professional, whether from the gun, from the family or from the search for mushrooms. In addition, the experiential characteristics of Cage’s character make Pig in another of the illustrious examples of criminal cinema based on the combat between the countryside and the city, between savagery and civilization, with that fine line that turns some into their opposite at the slightest delusion. Slow, subtle and laconic, she leaves informative doors open for anyone who wants to take a lyrical look: the doors of pain, sin, rage and remorse. The sow as a possible not reincarnation, but as a remembrance of the deceased woman.

Sarnoski flees from the thriller of revenge that we are used to, and plays with the crazy image that Cage has created in the last decade and a half to offer the opposite of what is expected. A work of rare finesse in which, in a paradigmatic sequence, he dares to film a beautiful reunion, and a dialogue of no less than three minutes, almost at all times showing the woman from behind and at a great distance. The actress will not have done much grace. The movie buff will love her with pleasure. As well as resolving the best duel in the film solely with words, and with two magnificent performances: that of the Oscar-winning actor of Leaving Las Vegas and that of the not too well-known Adam Arkin, both disturbing, temperamental and without raising their voices even half a decibel.

Brief footage and solid at all times, Pig It is that almost disappeared American cinema, which prefers the beauty of forms to the tyranny of the plot. The silence of a man scented Jean-Pierre Melville in the woods of Portland.

PIG Address: Michael Sarnoski. Interpreters: Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin, David Knell. Gender: thriller. USA, 2021. Duration: 92 minutes. Premiere: July 14.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe

very original version All the information about premieres, reviews and summer films in the weekly Cinema bulletin SIGN UP