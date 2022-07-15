PC gaming and Drake. The rapper gets one for nearly $ 8000 as a gift

Drakethe recording artist who solidified his popularity on Fortnite playing live with the streamer Ninja received a PC as a gift, worth $ 7,400 to simply play online gambling games.

Four months ago, Drake began appearing in promotional and live gambling videos for Stake, an online gambling platform that has also partnered with some of the biggest streamers on Twitch. Well, one of these streamers, Xposed, paid that sum to buy a custom PC. I don’t pay, he bought another PC just for Drake. Here are the technical specifications of the PC:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090Ti

Intel i9-12900KS 16 core processor

NZXT Kraken Z73 360MM Liquid Cooler

64GB DDR5 RAM

4TB NvME memory

Not only did @Xposed buy one Top of the line PC, he bought two !! The other one he gifted to @Drake last night !! WE FINALLY BUILT A PC FOR DRAKE !!! pic.twitter.com/JpbJqmWY1K – Paradox Customs (@Brparadox) July 12, 2022



Obviously this gift has generated the most disparate comments on social media, so much so that Xposed has a say on Twitter: “It’s not about the money or Drake who already has money, I see a lot of hate“, Xposed tweeted.”I was looking for a PC so I decided to buy a custom PC for Drake as well because when I was asked to set up his the first time I made him buy a preassembled PC from Best Buy as he needed it soon.“So how will this PC be used? Mostly to play online slot machines.”

Source: PCGamer