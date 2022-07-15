One piece swimsuit 2022: the stars wear it in the city

The stars strike again, with yet another styling trend that in a few weeks we will see everywhere. It is about wearing the one-piece swimsuit, the beloved one for the beach, even in the city. Gigi Hadidhis sister Bella and even Kim Kardashian they seem to have embraced the trend each according to its own style. For the day, as for the evening: here’s how each of them chose to combine it.

Gigi Hadid: with pants and shirt

After the launch of the capsule collection together with Frankie Bikinis, Gigi Hadid can no longer do without her one-piece swimsuit. With a blue pattern on a white base, the model provides a square neckline and a pleated “balcony”. The supermodel paired it with low-rise pants, a long-sleeved cropped shirt, a Louis Vuitton clutch bag and a By Far décolleté. By composing a look, with perfect stratification, ideal for parties and dinners in the city.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 23: Gigi Hadid arrives at the launch event for her bikini line 'Gigi x Frankies Bikinis' on May 23, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham / GC Images)

Gigi Hadid at the launch event of the ‘Gigi x Frankies Bikinis’ collection. (Photo by Gotham / GC Images)

Bella Hadid: with pleated skirt

A few days after launch, too Bella Hadid showed her support for her sister. Wearing the tan version of the same costume during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Opting for a more feminine styling, vintage garments are mixed with the trends of the moment. Matching the top of the moment, the other great protagonist of the outfit is the pleated mini skirt. To close the outfit a couple of transparent Chanel sandalssmall rectangular dark glasses, a shirt carried by hand and a vintage leather and canvas bag by Prada.

swimsuit _Cannes 2022 - 75th International Film Festival, day 10 - arrivals at the Martinez Hotel

Bella Hadid leaving the Martinez Hotel during the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

Kim Kardashian: with second skin leggings

And finally, for those looking for more daring and refined styling, there is her. There queen of unexpected combinations: Kim Kardashian. Which, as usual, follows the trend, bringing you a good dose of personal taste. The entrepreneur and television personality is currently experiencing what many have defined Balenciaga Era. Most of her looks are signed by the designer Demna, who also wanted her in his ADV campaign and on the catwalk for the Haute Couture show. In a total look of the brand, she used a one-piece swimsuit as a top, wearing it over the pants-boots from which he has not separated for months.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 05: Kim Kardashian is seen on July 5, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by MEGA / GC Images)

Kim Kardashian in Paris with a Balenciaga total look. (Photo by MEGA / GC Images)

