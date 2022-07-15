Not only Matilda De Angelis, here are all the famous people who suffer from anxiety

When it comes to mental disorders, it is not always easy for those who suffer from them to talk about them. And also the anxiety disorder is no exception. For this reason, when a famous person publicly releases statements regarding these issues, he arouses debates and discussions.

An emblematic case is represented by statements by the well-known actress Matilda De Angelis. The young and talented movie star she found the courage to speak out about her anxiety disorder on their official Social Media accounts.

But De Angelis isn’t the only star known to the public to suffer from this kind of problem.

Let’s find out who, among the famous Italian and foreign characters, shares the same ailment with the actress.

Matilda De Angelis and the outburst on social media: what the actress said

The twenty-six year old from Bologna, known to the public for her interpretations in films such as Fast as the windbut also the American Atlas often uses social channels to send important messages.

In a recent post, accompanied by some photos that portray her in tears and removed make-upMatilda De Angelis spoke openly about anxiety.

A problem he has been suffering from for three years and whose sensations are compared to “a boulder on my chest that prevented me from breathing “.

Initially pointed to acne as the cause of the problem, the star later realized that that, more than anything else, was just a symptom of a bigger problem.

The young actress finally tried to raise public awareness by stating that there is nothing wrong with reaching out to someone for adequate support. In fact, he also stated that: “We must learn to seek help“.

Read also: Noemi Bocchi, who is Francesco Totti’s girlfriend whose name is on everyone’s lips.

Foreign and local VIPs who suffer from anxiety

In addition to Matilda De Angelis, there are many celebrities who live daily with various types of anxiety disorders. In most cases, these mental health problems have also caused career management difficulties, as we’ll see shortly.

That’s who i am famous people who have openly stated that they have to deal with anguish and panic attacks:

Each of these celebrities has spoken on various occasions about their problems related to anxiety and panic attacks. But, among the best known storieswe can not fail to mention that of singer Ariana Grande.

The very young star he was in fact the victim of a well-known attack. During his concert at Manchester Arena in England (2017), an explosion caused by a suicide bomber was able to cause the death of 23 people, as well as numerous injuries.

The artist stated that, despite having been suffering from anxiety for some years, the situation has definitely worsened since that event.

Even singer Adele he has repeatedly stated that he suffers from this disorder, especially before each of his performances. The situation also appears to have worsened after her separation from her husband Simon Konecki.

But a special mention in our list deserves it Lady Gagawhich in a sense was elected as a champion of awareness about mental disorders. The artist has always spoken openly about this kind of ailments, trying to inform and inspire, especially in favor of the younger ones.

His battle against depression and stress-related disorders it also earned her an Artist Inspiration Awards from the SAG-AFTRA Foundation.

Among the Italian celebrities who admitted to suffering from anxiety and panic, we remember instead:

Anxiety Disorders: Here are the most common symptoms

According to the estimates ofWorld Health Organizationanxiety disorders relate at least 3.6% of the entire world population.

Alone in our country, there are more than two million the Italians who live with this type of disorder. And it is estimated that mainly women are affected by it.

Between most common symptoms that can make us suspect this very disabling problem, we can indicate:

negative thoughts and memories

implementation of protective behaviors

The problem can also lead to physical symptoms, as also happened to Matilda De Angelis who, as we have seen, identified acne as a physical manifestation of anxiety.

But sense of hunger for air, sweating, increased heart rate, nausea, dizziness and tingling they are what are referred to as the most frequent physical manifestations.

In short, it is a disorder that, in addition to being common, is also particularly disabling. AND, if not resolved through the intervention of a professional, it can become uncontrollable.

Despite this, there is still too little talk about it: therefore, statements by celebrities affected by these problems are welcome. In this way it is possible to educate and raise awareness of the common opinion, which is still too little sensitive to mental health problems.

Read also: Amsterdam, when the film with Margot Robbie and Christian Bale comes out, cast and plot.