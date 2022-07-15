Noemi: “In balance inside a hula-hoop”

On Instagram on her birthday she wrote a letter to herself as a child.

“I started with a photo that my mother had found in a drawer and turned me around. When I saw that little girl I asked myself “What happened to her? What is she left? What, on the other hand, have I lost? ”».

What answers did you give?

«That even in this case, brooding makes no sense. Sometimes you have to lose something to win then something else. So I realized that between defeats and victories they are even. The game is still to be played ».

What are the battles to be waged today?

“I think women have a good role today, but there is still a lot to do. And in terms of gender identity it is wonderful that you are able to live your life in a resolute way. If I think about my childhood, often those who were homosexual were still stuck in lives that did not belong to them. Today I am happy that we can live with a newfound freedom and happiness. But there is still a lot to do. When we no longer count women, gays, straight people, we will be truly integrated. A few weeks ago I was very happy for the Turci-Pascale wedding. On social media they received a couple of insults, but in reality they were flooded with a sea of ​​love. I often read a lot of suffering behind the insults. Paola and Francesca are happy, they celebrated their dream of love while those who insult them stay at home with their pain ».

What relationship do you have with your haters?

«I don’t consider them. I am always in favor of free speech, but when the social world is marked by rudeness I don’t want to give it space. In the hope that the rudeness does not leave the online life to enter everyday life. I can’t wait for digital identity to exist because it is important to sign yourself when you write something, I don’t start arguing with “ciccio76”. However, I am respectful of the fact that we cannot please everyone ».

What compliment do you most enjoy receiving?

«When they tell me that I have a strong gaze that focuses. It is the thing that pleases me the most, apart from when they tell me that I am fine, that I have lost weight. Because my body today is a reflection of what’s on my mind. I managed to hang up on myself. So when someone notices all this from the look, I’m proud of it ».

What does it feel like when what is outside corresponds to what is inside?

“Is critical. For heaven’s sake we also need the periods in which we get lost, they are the ones that help us the most because flowers are born only from manure. But when you manage to put the pieces back together and have the strength to go and get who you are, it’s a great satisfaction. It means that all that suffering made sense. I was also lucky enough not to have had to do it all by myself, those around me helped me ».

What is the thing he struggled the most for?

«To have the courage to take my space. Because I’m a very relaxed person, I’m from Aquarius and we Aquarius don’t give a damn about anything, the important thing is that they don’t disturb us. This, however, is not good. I have learned to defend what I want ».

What do you see in the mirror today?

“I finally see myself and I am satisfied. I think all obstacles made sense, they brought me this far. I must admit that we women when we look in the mirror are always a little aggressive. Men, on the other hand, love each other. We usually go in search of the defect. It’s not right. We must always give ourselves a caress, because we inhabit a body that is full of meaning. It is never too much, nor too little. And if the external pressure is great, it’s up to us to lighten it. Here, the lightness that always comes back ».

What would you say to that little girl in the photo today?

«It will be a lot of fun because you will be able to turn your great passion into a job and therefore you will never work. I’ve always sung since I was a child, ever since I was crazy about The little Mermaid. Some time ago, during one of my concerts in Emilia Romagna, a gentleman who followed me as a child came to see me. He said to me “Do you remember that at 13 you wanted to be a singer? You made it!”. So I would say to myself this: “You did it, now enjoy it” ».

Photo by Niccolò Berretta

Styling: Susanna Ausoni

MUA: Martina Sciortino

Assistant MUA Filippo Monzio

