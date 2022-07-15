Nicolas Cage will be an alcoholic dragon in new Paramount Plus series

Nicolas Cage is in a new golden moment and is about to appear on the small screen in the skin of an alcoholic dragon with Highfirea series that was already announced in 2020 for Amazon Prime Video and that later went to the ranks of Paramount +.

In short, a new sui generis production for the actor who, on this occasion, will lend his voice to this once very powerful mythological creature who later fell into disgrace, so much so that he lives in a shack in the swamp on Honey Island, in Louisiana, between shot and shot of vodka.

Highfire is based on the novel by Eoin Colfer, and will tell the descending parable of Lord Highfire, once a dragon of great influence who now spends his life as an alcoholic who loves flashdance and that she will reconcile with a 15-year-old troublemaker named Squib, on the run from the police for collaborating with the local mob.

Highfireaccording to those familiar with the facts, will be a mixture of True Detective Y Elliott the invisible dragon, a 1977 Disney film, and will mix various genres, such as thriller, comedy and fantasy, without forgetting a touch of magical realism. adaptation of Highfire from Paramount+ will be signed by Davey Holmes, former creator of the series Get Shorty for epix. Nicolas Cage is also counted among the executive producers of the series itself.

In short, after years as a Hollywood outsider, Nicolas Cage is ready to claim his rightful place in the limelight.