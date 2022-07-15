new images, exterior design in sight

Although it will be this July 20 the day that the new generation of Suzuki Grand Vitara is fully revealed, there is one more advance.

Suzuki Grand Vitara it will be an entirely new vehicle from a new business cycle beginning later this year. change several of its components mechanical, technical and aesthetic in a project developed in collaboration with Toyota.

The latter presented only a few days ago the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, a new compact SUV that is directly related to the Grand Vitara. Focused on Indian market and other emergingboth models will be manufactured in the Maruti-Suzuki plant in India.

The new SUV has just appeared in un second teaser Of the brandwhere some details of his Exterior design, before it had only announced a release date. There are visible elements of its front end and the silhouette of the vehicle.

Completing a new SUV line: Suzuki Grand Vitara

The new generation of Suzuki Grand Vitara makes this popular name sound again, now adopting new concepts, new technologies and being part of a renewed line of utility vehicles. This as a result of the work of Toyota and Suzuki building cars together.

Apart from Hyryder, Suzuki Brezza is another of the novelties that are brewing from India. This is a smaller model than Vitara which will be released at the end of June. It is possible that one or more of these SUVs we see them reach South America.

Back to teasermust see the lighting set of split headlights and a hexagonal grill that can barely be seen in the images. They highlight the voluminous body lines, or at least for the light effects. In profile, we see a conventional silhouette.

Based on the global C platform from Suzuki, Grand Vitara will be eligible to receive new electrified drive systems. We know it from Toyota Hyryder, and the mechanical offer should include an engine mild hybrid and a self-recharging hybrid system.

Less than a week remains for it to enter novelty detailsand it is reported that immediately order books open in India.

Jessica Paola Vera Garcia.