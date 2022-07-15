New Action Horror Aliens Game for PC, Consoles and VR

Image : Survios.

In 2014 came what is undoubtedly the best game in the franchise Alien of recent years. It was about Alien: Isolationwhich put us in the shoes of Ellen Ripley’s daughter who was investigating the disappearance of her mother, and was locked in a huge spaceship with a Xenomorph, in a survival horror experience in which we didn’t even have weapons to hand.

Now, a new title with a single player campaign seems to want to follow part of the essence of insulation, since its developers promise that it will be an intense horror experience… but also an action one. The new game is a collaboration between the studios of Survios and 20th Century Studios, and its plot will take place in the period of almost 6 decades between the events of the first movie of Alien and its sequel, Aliens.

The game is being developed with the modern graphics engine Unreal Engine 5and its history is protag Onized by a “very hardened veteran of the war” who has a personal vendetta against the Xenomorphs, for some reason that has not yet been revealed.

The title will come to consoles, PC and also virtual reality platforms. For now no further details are known, but this same month of July they will reveal more information during the San Diego Comic-Con. This is one of two games in the franchise Alien Developing. The other title, called Alien: Dark Descentis a game based on the action of a squad of marines against the mythical species of aliens. [vía VentureBeat]