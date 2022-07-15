“Never stop dreaming: life and legacy of Shimon Peres”: Netflix’s new bet

Narrated by George Clooney, the film features personal interviews with family, close friends and a long list of renowned leaders who worked with Peres over the years.

Six years after his death, iconic Israeli politician and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Shimon Peres is the protagonist of a documentary called “Never stop dreaming: life and legacy of Shimon Peres”. The audiovisual product will be available on Netflix this week.

Narrated by George Clooney, the film features personal interviews with family, close friends and a long list of renowned leaders who worked with him over the years.

Among them are the former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Benjamin Netanyahu, and former US Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama.

The documentary, which will be released in more than 190 countries, It was produced by Richard Trank, renowned documentary filmmaker who won an Oscar for his film “The Long Way Home”which told the story of Jewish immigrants after World War II.

Trank interviewed Peres for nine months before his death in 2016. In their talks, they discussed their childhood in Belarus, their role in the Israeli army, their relationship with their close mentor David Ben Gurion, and their political career over the years.

All of his undertakings led to groundbreaking diplomatic and domestic achievements, including two terms as prime minister, the negotiation of the 1994 Israel-Jordan peace treaty, and a Nobel Peace Prize for the Oslo Accords with the Palestinians.

“In politics, the majority pursues power. He was chasing peace, “says Netflix in the promotion of the film. “Shimon Peres’ influence and integrity were instrumental in the founding and preservation of Israel.”