Netflix breaks the screen with an unmissable action movie

The recommended action movie of Netflix premiered on the platform on 7 October 2017 forks a total success.

The Netflix film had its filming in the cities of The Angels (California), Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) and Jakarta (Indonesia).

Directed by American Michael Mann, Hacker: Threat in the network it has a duration of 2 hours and 13 minutes full action.

Netflix: what is it about Hacker: Threat in the network

The netflix thrillerin its official synopsismaintains: “A fearsome hacker regains his freedom on one condition: collaborate with a team of American and Chinese experts to find an elusive cyberterrorist.”

netflix-hacker-threat-on-the-network1.jpg Chris Hemsworth (Nicholas Hathaway) is imprisoned and receives a proposal that will change everything in the Netflix film.

Hacker: Threat in the network: Netflix movie cast

Chris Hemsworth ( Nicholas Hathaway )

) Viola Davis ( Carol Barrett )

) Tang Wei ( Chen Lein )

) Leehom Wang ( Chen Dawai )

) Holt McCallany ( Jessup )

) Manny Montana ( Lush )

) William Mapother ( Rich Donahue )

) Archie Kao ( Shum )

) Jason ButlerHarner ( Frank )

) John Ortiz ( Henry Pollack )

) Yorick van Wageningen ( black hat )

) Richie Coster ( cassar )

) Andy On (alex trang)