Netflix breaks the screen with an unmissable action movie

The recommended action movie of Netflix premiered on the platform on 7 October 2017 forks a total success.

The Netflix film had its filming in the cities of The Angels (California), Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) and Jakarta (Indonesia).

Directed by American Michael Mann, Hacker: Threat in the network it has a duration of 2 hours and 13 minutes full action.

Netflix: what is it about Hacker: Threat in the network

The netflix thrillerin its official synopsismaintains: “A fearsome hacker regains his freedom on one condition: collaborate with a team of American and Chinese experts to find an elusive cyberterrorist.”

► YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Netflix: a shocking miniseries of less than five hours

netflix-hacker-threat-on-the-network1.jpg

Chris Hemsworth (Nicholas Hathaway) is prisoner and receives a proposal that will change him. all on Netflix tape.

Chris Hemsworth (Nicholas Hathaway) is imprisoned and receives a proposal that will change everything in the Netflix film.

Hacker: Threat in the network: Netflix movie cast

  • Chris Hemsworth (Nicholas Hathaway)
  • Viola Davis (Carol Barrett)
  • Tang Wei (Chen Lein)
  • Leehom Wang (Chen Dawai)
  • Holt McCallany (Jessup)
  • Manny Montana (Lush)
  • William Mapother (Rich Donahue)
  • Archie Kao (Shum)
  • Jason ButlerHarner (Frank)
  • John Ortiz (Henry Pollack)
  • Yorick van Wageningen (black hat)
  • Richie Coster (cassar)
  • Andy On (alex trang)

netflix-hacker-threat-on-the-network2.jpg

Hacker: Network Threat is a hit Netflix action movie.

Hacker: Online Threat is a hit Netflix action movie.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker