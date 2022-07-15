Netflix breaks the screen with an unmissable action movie
The recommended action movie of Netflix premiered on the platform on 7 October 2017 forks a total success.
The Netflix film had its filming in the cities of The Angels (California), Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) and Jakarta (Indonesia).
Directed by American Michael Mann, Hacker: Threat in the network it has a duration of 2 hours and 13 minutes full action.
Netflix: what is it about Hacker: Threat in the network
The netflix thrillerin its official synopsismaintains: “A fearsome hacker regains his freedom on one condition: collaborate with a team of American and Chinese experts to find an elusive cyberterrorist.”
Hacker: Threat in the network: Netflix movie cast
- Chris Hemsworth (Nicholas Hathaway)
- Viola Davis (Carol Barrett)
- Tang Wei (Chen Lein)
- Leehom Wang (Chen Dawai)
- Holt McCallany (Jessup)
- Manny Montana (Lush)
- William Mapother (Rich Donahue)
- Archie Kao (Shum)
- Jason ButlerHarner (Frank)
- John Ortiz (Henry Pollack)
- Yorick van Wageningen (black hat)
- Richie Coster (cassar)
- Andy On (alex trang)