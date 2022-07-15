Naples, Kvaratskhelia introduces himself: ‘I’ll give my best, I’m inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo’

The presentation of the Georgian forward: “When the Napoli offer arrived I didn’t think twice. I feel I made the right decision, I’ll give it my all. Spalletti is fantastic, the city is unique” CALCIOMERCATO, NEWS AND LIVE NEGOTIATIONS

In home Naples it is Khvicha day Kvaratskhelia. The Georgian, already a protagonist in the first game of the season against Anaune with two goals and an assist, presented himself at the press conference. An adventure that began with great enthusiasm, the one that infected Kvara, the designated heir of Lorenzo Insigne, when the offer from Napoli arrived: “Being in Napoli is a great stimulus, I’m in a great team and I’m here to play and give the best – tells the Georgian exterior – I received many offers, but when the Napoli one arrived I decided immediately, I haven’t thought twice about it. I feel I have made the right decision. I will give my best to win everything possible “.

“Spalletti fantastic, there is a friendly atmosphere” read also



Rennes accelerates on Kim: Napoli thinks of Diallo Kvaratskhelia, who said he had already started studying Italian, praised Luciano Spalletti: “There is a friendly atmosphere, I learn a lot from my teammates. Spalletti I met him before coming to Naples: he is a fantastic person, I have already learned a lot from him. “Kvara’s models include Cristiano Ronaldo: “I’m inspired by him – he explains – Number 7 is my favorite, but only 77 was left. It brings me double luck. I want to write my surname on the shirt, at most I can write Kvara”.

“Naples is unique” read also



Immediately Kvara-show: Napoli makes 10 at Anaune Finally, the winger spoke about the first impact with Naples: “When I arrived they told me that the city is beautiful. I’ve never actually seen such a beautiful city and they told me the fans are great too. When you go around, everyone knows who you are. It’s nice. Being here is a great experience for me and for my country, a stimulus also for the young Georgian players. “

curiosity Kvaratskhelia looks like, but how do you pronounce it? Napoli presented Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, a new Georgian signing with an almost unpronounceable name: ‘I want to write my surname on the shirt anyway, at most I will wear Kvara’. But in the history of sport there are many athletes with even stranger names. There is one even named after the entire QPR team that won promotion in 1973. It’s the fault of the fanatical parents … And there is also the club with the longest name in the world! Let’s find out all THE PRESENTATION OF KVARATSKHELIA KHVICHA KVARATSKHELIA On Friday 15 July Napoli presented Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, a Georgian talent who had already been in the blue for two weeks (officially on 1 July). In reality, the real difficulty concerns only the way in which his name is spelled: la pronounce it is in fact simpler than expected, Cuarascelia. During his presentation with Napoli, Kvaratskhelia he also addressed the issue of the complexity of his name. What will he write on the back of the uniform? The Georgian winger replied like this: “I want to write my surname on the shirt, at most I can write Kvara“, in a shortened form Aware of the “problems” that his surname could create, De Laurentiis at the time of the announcement he had already provided the solution: “We will call it Zizì“Eventually, however, the president called him by name” Khvicha. ”