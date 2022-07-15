Naples, Kvaratskhelia introduces himself: ‘I’ll give my best, I’m inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo’
The presentation of the Georgian forward: “When the Napoli offer arrived I didn’t think twice. I feel I made the right decision, I’ll give it my all. Spalletti is fantastic, the city is unique”
In home Naples it is Khvicha day Kvaratskhelia. The Georgian, already a protagonist in the first game of the season against Anaune with two goals and an assist, presented himself at the press conference. An adventure that began with great enthusiasm, the one that infected Kvara, the designated heir of Lorenzo Insigne, when the offer from Napoli arrived: “Being in Napoli is a great stimulus, I’m in a great team and I’m here to play and give the best – tells the Georgian exterior – I received many offers, but when the Napoli one arrived I decided immediately, I haven’t thought twice about it. I feel I have made the right decision. I will give my best to win everything possible “.
“Spalletti fantastic, there is a friendly atmosphere”
Kvaratskhelia, who said he had already started studying Italian, praised Luciano Spalletti: “There is a friendly atmosphere, I learn a lot from my teammates. Spalletti I met him before coming to Naples: he is a fantastic person, I have already learned a lot from him. “Kvara’s models include Cristiano Ronaldo: “I’m inspired by him – he explains – Number 7 is my favorite, but only 77 was left. It brings me double luck. I want to write my surname on the shirt, at most I can write Kvara”.
“Naples is unique”
Finally, the winger spoke about the first impact with Naples: “When I arrived they told me that the city is beautiful. I’ve never actually seen such a beautiful city and they told me the fans are great too. When you go around, everyone knows who you are. It’s nice. Being here is a great experience for me and for my country, a stimulus also for the young Georgian players. “