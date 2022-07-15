Movies about musical stars, a phenomenon that does not stop growing

“Elvis”

After its presentation at the last Cannes Film Festival, “Elvis” premiered at the end of June in theaters almost all over the world (it only arrived in Argentina this week) and already raised 160 million dollars. Thus, the biopic about Elvis Presley directed by Baz Luhrmann is the latest success in a genre that continues to draw crowds: fictional films about musical figures.

The phenomenon is unstoppable. Just review the ranking of the most watched films of 2018 to find in the Top 5 a Bohemian Rhapsody: The Freddie Mercury Story, a film by Bryan Singer with Rami Malek as the mythical leader of the Queen group, which ended in Argentine theaters with 1,670,000 viewers. In 2019 it was the turn of “Rocketman”, approach to the life and work of Elton John (played by Taron Egerton), who pocketed almost 200 million dollars worldwide.

Now, after the pause forced by the pandemic, “Elvis”, with a successful composition by Austin Butler as the legendary singer and Tom Hanks as his powerful manager, Colonel Tom Parker, recovers the public’s fascination with this type of portrait that are usually built with the irresistible dramatic formula of rise, peak and fall. What is it that seduces us so much, besides -of course- his popular songs? The massive success, the glamor and the fame or its miseries, its addictions and its intimate contradictions?

The boom is far from moderating. Biopics about Madonna are already in full development with Julia Garner as the one chosen by the diva herself; about the prematurely deceased Amy Winehouse (“Back to Black”, with Sam Taylor-Johnson as director and a protagonist yet to be defined); about Jerry Garcia (Martin Scorsese will be the director and Jonah Hill will play the leader of the legendary band Grateful Dead), George “The Godfather of Funk” Clinton (with the performance of Eddie Murphy); the greatest referent of reggae as Bob Marley (played by Kingsley Ben-Adir and with Reinaldo Marcus Green as director); Y about the brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb, members of the group Bee Gees (with John Carney behind the camera). In the series universe, JJ Abrams is preparing one about U2 for Netflix; while Elijah Kelley will play Sammy Davis Jr. in a Hulu project, a chain that has already released everything from “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” (about the influential hip band today Wu-Tang Clan) to Danny’s “Pistol”. Boyle (about the Sex Pistols, iconic group of the punk movement).

Voters of the Hollywood Academy have also been fascinated by fictions about song stars. Jamie Foxx won the Best Actor statuette in 2005 for playing Ray Charles in “ray”by Taylor Hackford. One year later, “Johnny & June: Passion and madness”by James Mangold, earned Reese Witherspoon her only Oscar to date for her portrayal of June Carter (Joaquin Phoenix had to settle for a nomination for his role as Johnny Cash).

Clint Eastwood finished establishing himself as a director thanks to “bird” (1988), biopic of Charlie Parker that earned its protagonist, Forest Whitaker, the award for Best Actor after its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. And speaking of French-born hits, crazy star Marion Cotillard achieved worldwide recognition after playing singer Édith Piaf in “La Vie En Rose”by Oliver Dahan, a role that made her the first actress of that origin to win the Oscar for Best Actress.

if we concentrate in the universe of the documentary the list would be endlessbut among the most valuable portraits of recent years, the works on the aforementioned Amy Winehouse deserve to be highlighted (“Amy”by Asif Kapadia), Nina Simone (“What Happened Miss Simone?”by Liz Garbus), Keith Richards (“Keith Richards: Under the Influence”, by Morgan Neville); Kurt Cobain (Cobain”, by Brett Morgan); Bruce Springsteen (“Springsteen on Broadway”; Y “Letter to You”, both by Thom Zimny); Bob Dylan (“Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese”) and rappers like The Notorious BIG (“Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell”by Emmett Malloy) and Kanye West (“Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye West Trilogy”from Coodie and Chike).

“Moonage Daydream”

And also at the last Cannes Festival, an extraordinary documentary was premiered about one of the most portrayed figures in the history of music (and with a valuable career also as an actor): David Bowie. “Moonage Daydream” It was received with very laudatory reviews and from September it will have a wide distribution in theaters to later reach home streaming. In that same edition of Cannes last May, it had its world premiere. “Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind”Ethan Coen’s first solo foray after the artistic “divorce” from his brother Joel.

There are also brilliant directors who have ventured into rockumental for much of their career: from the influential American filmmaker DA Pennebaker (he filmed, among others, Bob Dylan, John Lennon, David Bowie, Jimi Hendrix, Jerry Lee Lewis and Depeche Mode) to Englishman Julien Temple (he shot the Sex Pistols, Joe Strummer and Shane MacGowan).

And at the local level we also have multiple exponents: from a fictional classic like “Fierce Tango”by Marcelo Piñeyro, about the national rock pioneer José Alberto Iglesias (better known as Tanguito), or biopics about Gilda or Rodrigo (“El Potro”) to innumerable documentary approaches to talents such as Federico Moura (“pagan images”), Juanse and the Paranoid Mice (“Cowboys Rock and Roll”), Daniel Melero (“Incomplete portrait of the infinite song”), Palo Pandolfo (“Transformation”) and Miguel Abuelo (“Good day, day”), among many others. If we add to that the biographical cycles produced by channels like Nat Geo, there is hardly any prominent artist who does not have at least one portrait to be enjoyed on screen.