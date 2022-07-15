Movie premieres | Antonio de la Torre: “I look like a white label Tom Cruise”

Anthony of the Tower was rollin’the invisible line‘in which he played the Francoist policeman Melitón Manzanas, when the producer Jérôme Vidal, with whom he had already worked on ‘Abracadabra’, contacted him to tell him that the screenwriter of ‘Les miserables’, Giordano Gederlini, of Chilean origin, had thought of him to star in a thriller in Belgium. At first she thought: another thriller, they’re going to pigeonhole me after ‘May God forgive us’, ‘Late to anger’ or ‘The Kingdom’, but on this occasion he was presented with some challenges that ‘turned him on’, including shooting in Brussels with international actors (such as Marine Vacth or Olivier Gourmet) and, above all, speaking French when I had no idea. “If there is something that seems like a real challenge to me, I go for it,” says the actor while we interviewed him on the phone.

Our call is at 9:30 and before answering us she has had time to retweet a piece of news about the levels of poverty that affect women in Andalusia. It had been a long time since he used the social network, but he admits that In recent times, political and journalistic awareness (he studied for a degree) has revived in him, especially since he has supported Yolanda Díaz and her political platform Sumar. “In a digital newspaper they have taken a photo of me as if I were a contestant on Vip Survivors come down”, laughs the actor. “Since Àngels Barceló interviewed me on his program I have received my fair share of hate, but the only positive thing is that it no longer affects me that they mess with me.”

‘Between life and death’ It was shot in the summer of the pandemic and it was an emotionally powerful experience. “At that time we didn’t know what was going to happen, what would happen to the world, to cinema, and suddenly working on a project that was out of my comfort zone gave me a lot of energy,” he continues.

The actor who has won two Goya awards (for ‘Azuloscurocasinegro’ and ‘El Reino’), jokes about the action scenes that appear in the film. “I look like a white label Tom Cruise”, laugh. But the truth is that she works wonderfully and has several set-pieces with very elaborate choreography in which he did not use doubles. “They were surprised at my willingness to shoot fight scenes, but the truth is that I really liked doing them. There are some tricks out there, but for not being a vindiesel on duty I think it’s not bad at all”.

Against the Audiovisual Law

The actor has a premiere pending the new Cesc Gay, ‘Stories not to tell’ and another international film, ‘The Storyteller’, directed by Lone Scherfig with a screenplay by Walter Salles and together with Bérénice Bejo and Daniel Brülh, which takes place in Chile. “Blessed co-productions, really, that give you the opportunity to do this kind of thing. The risk is always higher, but it’s worth taking.”

Always conscientious and vindictive, Anthony of the Tower He is very angry with the Audiovisual Law. “I think that independent cinema is crucial to creating an industrial fabric in our country, not just series for international platforms. It is a question of culture, and it is very heavy at this point to explain how important it is to preserve it because if not, you will be diluted in the world.

In addition to posting the morning news, he has also listened to Salvador Allende’s speech. Is it the kind of thing that Antonio de la Torre does when he gets up? “I also take the children to school (laughs). No, actually, I have recovered it for the issue of the preservation of culture, of historical memory. And in this case what we are talking about is relevant, because As long as we continue with this dynamic of the platforms, we are going to consume more products than art, than culture, and for me that is horrible”.