Minecraft streamer walked over a year to reach the end of the world, break the game and die

Gaining followers and subscribers on Twitch is not an easy task, in which luck often influences or generate some viral news for some joke, as well as doing something crazy to get attention.

This is what the nick MysticalMidget streamer has tried to do, who became the first Minecraft player in history on July 10 to walk to the farthest border in the world, a feat that took him 2,500 hours in 420 days.

A world of the Beta version 1.7 Minecraft, which the streamer used, theoretically has a limit of 32 million blocks in each direction in which you walk, something that the content creator wanted to verify.

For this, the player created a new world, stood at coordinates 0,0 and started walking to reach the end of the map. And after traveling 20 million blocks, it reached the end, fell to the ground and died. This is because apparently, instead of running into a final wall, he ran into ghost blocks that look normal but aren’t really there.

The achievement can be seen in this clip from Twitch, where you can also see that after dying, MysticalMidget cannot respawn and is forced to load a backup from where the broadcast began, returning to its base of operations. for the first time after more than a year walking.