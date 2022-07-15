Mike Tyson, Justin Bieber and other artists who have had exotic pets

Year after year it is seen that more people decide to be accompanied every day by a pet. According to the GFK agency and a report on domestic animals, It can be seen that more than 56% of people around the globe live with at least one animal in their home.

Pet ownership is something that, especially in recent years and more after the COVID-19 pandemic, has been increasingbecause the company of animals is something that reinforces not feeling alone and the love that people feel beyond for them or for other people.

The Hollywood world is not far behind when it comes to pets, but considering that it is normal to have dogs and cats, some celebrities have broken and crossed that line by having exotic and extravagant pets.

Here is the top five of the most exotic celebrity pets

In 2010 during a reptile conference held in California, The actor Leonardo Dicaprio acquired this 10-year-old tortoise that cost him approximately more than 300 euros (more than one million three hundred in Colombian pesos).

The actor has always been very interested in the causes and organizations that have in common the preservation of species, especially turtles, for this reason, in 2015 he spent a large amount of money on a charity auction to preserve the species.

Justin Bieber and Molly, his capuchin monkey

For the 19th birthday, the Canadian singer received a capuchin monkey as a gift, which he named Molly. Unfortunately, the singer did not spend much time with the monkey, because he was in a series of concerts in Germany and he did not have the papers so that the animal could pass.

For this reason, the monkey was confiscated and was taken in by the Serengeti Park, in Hodenhagen, in that same year, at that time the animal went through a period of readaptation.

Actor George Clooney adopted a 300-pound pig as a pet, which he named Max. this animal lived with Clooney for 18 years and then died.

As George Clooney declared at some point: “It was one of the oldest pigs that veterinarians had ever seen. He has surprised me. He has shared a large part of my life. The animal will not be substituted for another pig as Max provided for all my pig needs.”

Elvis Presley, better known as the king of rock, adopted in his glory days a beautiful kangaroo of the wallaby species, from Australia, which he took for a walk on a leash as if it were a dog.

Who closes this list is Mike Tyson and his tiger

The youngest heavyweight champion made the decision to adopt a pet after experiencing a difficult situation, but for obvious reasons it was not logical for him to adopt a small dog or cat.

