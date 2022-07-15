Mickey Rourke claimed to have no respect for Tom Cruise

All that glitters is not gold for actor Mickey Rourke. With a reputation for being complicated, the protagonist of the film “The Fighter” decided to attack his colleague Tom Cruise, who recently added another success at the box office with the sequel to his eighties film, “Top Gun: Maverick“.

During an interview with the British program “Piers Morgan Uncensored”, Rourke said that the actor in films like “Mission: Impossible” seems “irrelevant”. And about the exorbitant collection of the second part of “top gun“He noted: ‘It doesn’t mean shit to me.’

“[Tom Cruise] He’s been doing the same role for 35 years. I have no respect for him. I don’t care about money or power. I care… when I see Al Pacino or Christopher Walken work, or De Niro’s early work and Richard Harris and Ray Winstone, that’s the kind of actor I want to be,” he noted.

It’s not the first time Mickey Rourke, who has participated in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villain of “Iron Man 2”, distributes some criticism against his colleagues. Two years ago, he did the same against Robert De Niro, whom he called a “crybaby” and a “bastard” from his Instagram account.

Will “Top Gun: Maverick” have a sequel?

In “Top Gun: Maverick“, the second part of the eighties film that starred Tom Cruise, the actor Miles Teller gave life to the pilot Bradley Bradshaw. And, it seems, he could repeat the dish, as he recently hinted at a charity event.

The co-star of the Joseph Kosinski-directed film said he is “having talks” with the film’s producer and star Tom Cruise to shoot a third part of “Top Gun,” after the second was a resounding success at the box office.

In an interview with the media Entertainment TonightMiles Teller stated that a sequel to “Top Gun: Maverick” would be “great”. “But it all depends on [Tom Cruise]. It all depends on Tom. I’ve been having some conversations with him about it. We’ll see,” he said.

Teller’s character Lt. Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw is the son of the late Nick ‘Goose’ Brashaw, who was best friends with Maverick (Tom Cruise) in the original 1986 film.

Last May, the actor of tapes like “Whiplash” and “War Dogs” had expressed his desire to have a film centered on his character. “I’m trying to get a ‘Top Gun: Rooster’… We’ll see what happens… I’m available,” he told ScreenRant.

OUR PODCASTS

I understood that reference

EER 4×05 Series and movies we always return to + our recommendations

We all have a series or movie that we never get tired of watching. If we find it started, we leave it on, or go into our favorite app and it’s our “old trusty”. In this episode we talk about those productions that have no loses and we also leave you our recommendations, and then finish with recommendations for Father’s Day (yes, we recorded before, but you just listen).