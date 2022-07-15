Michael Sarnoski’s PIG opens in theaters

The movie PIG, who was in charge of closing the BCN Film Festival on April 29, is the first film directed and written by the American Michael Sarnoski, graduated from the prestigious Yale University. He is already considered one of this year’s revelation filmmakers and, consequently, has been chosen to direct the third part of the saga A peaceful place, which will be released in 2023 in theaters.

The film starring Nicolas Cage is among the top 10 best independent movies of 2022 of the accredited National Board of Review (NBR). In addition, PIG has already been awarded with a considerable number of awards so far this year. According to the New York Post: “A surprisingly moving drama (…) Cage’s best performance in years.”

Nicolas Cage at PIG/Esquire

This film tells the story of Rob, a lonely man who was an excellent chef, played by Nicolas Cage (The Unbearable Weight of a Huge Talent 2022), who is living in a dilapidated and decrepit cabin located in the middle of the forest in Oregon (USA). The only protagonist in his life is his little pig, who keeps him company and finds him delicious and valuable truffles. But suddenly his peace is shattered by the kidnapping of his most valuable treasure, his little pig. To save her, Rob ventures into the bizarre criminal underworld of Portland restaurants in order to save and win back his life mate.

As can be seen in the trailer, this film presents us with a neurotic, lonely and desolate Nicolás Cage, very different from other roles he has played in recent years as The unbearable weight of a huge talent (2022), Prisoners of Ghostland (2021) or Jiu Jitsu (2020). They are those action, violence and comedy movies in which we are used to seeing him.

However, thanks to this deeper and more dramatic performance, many critics declare it his best role to date. For example, according to Time Out the performance was "a master class from Nicolas Cage (…) It's at his best (…) There are scenes in the film that are up there with the best of the year." He told Variety: "I feel like I've gone to my own wild place and left that little town that is Hollywood. I don't know exactly why Rob left stardom. It never really gets explained, and I like that." of the movie."