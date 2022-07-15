Mexico beats the US in women’s Flag Football and is golden

The Mexican women’s flag football team won the gold medal in the Birmingham, Alabama World Gamesthis Thursday, after beating the team of the USAby a scandalous score of 39-6.

The Mexican medal was the second for Mexico in flag football, which had its debut in the tournament program. Before, the Mexican men’s team won the bronzeafter overcoming Austria in the match for third place.

For the Mexicans, it was a happy ending in a tournament that they dominated until the end. In the preliminary round, Mexico scored victories against Japan by 34-13, Brazil by 42-6, and Italy for 49-0. In the quarterfinals, the Mexicans beat France by 41-6, and left stretched out Panama in the semifinals, 36-7.

Against the locals the story was no different: only when they were 0-0 at the start of the game was the score in dispute, then Mexico never went down or the Americans were close.

earlier in the afternoon, Panama won the bronze in the women’s branch, after beating the Austrians 40-12.

The flag-football is a sport similar to tackle football, but with the use of flags to prevent contact. The competition in Birmingham World Games is sponsored by the NFL. The discipline is making its debut in about WorldGamesin this 2022.

The Mexicans won gold by beating the Americans in Flag Football. @IFAFMedia

The countries that competed in the men’s branch were Mexico, Panama, Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy and the United States; Mexico, Panama, Brazil, Austria, France, Italy, Japan and the host participated in the women’s category.

The World Games are sponsored by International Olympic Committee and adhere to the principles of Olympic Charter. They are organized every four years by the International World Games Association (IWGA).



The contest brings together sports that are not part of the olympic program. Taekwondo and recently Rugby 7 were included in the programming before being included in the Olympic Games.

On Wednesday, the NFL and the International Federation of Flag Football announced a company called Vision 28 which aims to achieve the inclusion of flag football in the Olympic program of LA 2028.

Information from EFE was used in the writing of this note.