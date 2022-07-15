Meghan Markle, the neighbors tease her like this. Photo and video

The dukes of Sussex have made new friends (all VIPs), they often go out for dinner and “work” a lot. He will speak to the UN while she prepares (again) her podcast. Waiting for a book bomb. But new life in California isn’t all plain sailing

The Princess of Montecito. This is how the neighbors call it (ironically?), All VIPs or ultra-wealthy people who can afford a villa in this small town on the outskirts of Santa Barbara and only an hour and a half from Los Angeles. You, you will have understood, is Meghan Markle, former actress, former royal, who has become a champion of just causes with perhaps political ambitions. It is no coincidence that the Dukes of Sussex will be at the UN in New York next week for Nelson Mandela Day. Harry will deliver a speech on climate change and the global food crisis. But little is known about the private life of the dukes. The weekly Closer tried to investigate – photo | video

PRIVACY AND MONDANA LIFE – Since the couple left the royal family they have tried to balance privacy and social life. According to the well-informed, Meghan likes to go out for dinner, but she always calls the restaurant first to book the most hidden table, possibly in a private room away from prying eyes. She considers herself a gourmand and therefore she has already selected the best places in the area, such as Cecconi’s, Sunset Tower, Sugarfish and Lucky’s Steakhouse in Montecito, recommended by her friend Oprah Winfrey.

Speaking of friends, the Sussexes soon made new ones. They would spend a lot of time right at Oprah’s house, a stone’s throw from their mansion, but they also date Serena Williams, Ellen DeGeneres and Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry. Harry likes to play polo and has found a new team, Meghan always supports him during the matches at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club, where the subscription costs about 10 thousand euros a month.

WALKS AND “WORK” – According to Closer, Meghan would devote herself to work body and soul. What work? It’s not very clear … But right now she is working on her podcast, which will be released on Spotify, and other unspecified projects (after the flop with Netflix … – look). She has a home office but most weeks she goes to Los Angeles for meetings. Accompanying her is almost always Harry, who wakes up at dawn, takes care of the children, Archie and Lilibet, and then returns home as soon as possible to be with them, because he doesn’t want to leave them too much with the babysitter.

Meghan really likes walking with her two dogs Pula and Guy. She sometimes ventures into the hills, for small hikes on paths that are off the beaten track by locals and tourists. “You use these moments to reflect,” assures the mysterious source.

SPEECH TO THE UN AND BOOK – On July 18, the Dukes of Sussex will be at the UN for Nelson Mandela Day. They were invited by the Mandela family, whom they met in South Africa during their first official royal trip, together with little Archie. Harry will give a speech, but Meghan will be there next to him. The prince is also busy with his memoir, which the New York Post says will be a bombshell. It will contain many shocking revelations, especially about his childhood, and will be released in the fall, as was intended. The Palace should start worrying.

Deborah Ameri