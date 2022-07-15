Maverick” estimate that there would be another film with Tom Cruise – Diario El Ciudadano and the Region

More than three decades after the launch of top gunthis year the sequel Top Gun: Maverick it became one of the most viewed films in theaters around the world. With Tom Cruise as the more mature pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, Val Kilmer as Admiral Tom “Iceman” Kazansky and Jennifer Connelly as Penny, the famous “Admiral’s daughter”, who is mentioned in the first film but never appears on camera, it is clearly a success, which is why the franchise could continue to grow.

Miles Teller, who plays Bradley Rooster Bradshaw – son of Goose, Maverick’s close friend – assured that the project is there, but it all depends on the protagonist. “A sequel would be great, but that’s up to Tom Cruise. I’ve been having some conversations with him about it. We’ll see. For him to share top gun With me and with other young actors it has been a wild experience that is still going on,” the 35-year-old actor revealed, thrilling fans.

For Cruise, it was important to return to the big screen with a super production after two years of the pandemic and in the face of the advancement of streaming platforms. For this reason, weeks ago he was very excited by the performance of the film directed by Joseph Kosinski in theaters. “To all the films released, to all the studios and to all the exhibitors: congratulations. To the public: thank you for venturing out and allowing us to be entertained. See you at the movies, ”he said through his Twitter account.

While last May, after the presentation of the film at the Cannes Festival, which earned him the honorary Palme d’Or, he also reflected on the importance of not losing the habit of going to the movies. “For me it is a true honor and privilege to be here, in a movie theater after these two years that we have spent. Cinema is my passion and I make films to be seen on the big screen, I will never work for platforms”, said the 60-year-old American. And he explained what his experience as a spectator is like: “Movies have to be seen in theaters. In them you feel part of a community, you share the experience. I know the business, but I like the experience of making big-screen, long-running movies. Cinema is my passion, and that’s why I see premieres in theaters, with people. I put on a cap and go as one more”.

