Marvel already has a new X-Men team in the comics. Without Wolverine?

X-Men: Hellfire Gala presents the new team of mutants that we will see in the Marvel comics. La Casa de las Ideas, beyond the cinematographic and serial format, is used to reformulating its teams with new additions so that readers have fresh and innovative material. Depending on the author, in addition, this can also be altered depending on the needs of the story that you want to tell. In this case, Gerry Duggan is responsible for writing the work accompanied by vignettes by Matteo Lolli, CF Villa, Kris Anka and Russell Dauterman.

The current lineup, as collected from ComicBook, stays with Cyclops, Jean Grey, Synch, Firestar, Iceman, Magik, Havok and Forge. The main cast that we will now see as the titular team representing the mutants in the pages of Marvel Comics. The four who voluntarily resign to be part of this new team are: Wolverine (Laura Kinney), Pcara, Sunfire and Polaris. Too bad we can’t continue with the Wolverine line here, but at least we know that being part of Wolverine’s history X Terminators, so it is not a great farewell to say. The mutant population of Krakoa changes alignment and thus begins a new phase.







How are the mutants in the movies and the series?

Unfortunately, in the audiovisual field the X-Men are not as good as in the comics. after Logan Y The New Mutants, these characters have been somewhat abandoned. The MCU timeline has at least introduced Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier with Doc Strange 2 and we know that there is an animation series in progress, as well as some easter eggs in Ms Marvel that could advance the return of the classic characters to the current phase of Marvel. However, for now there is not much hope in this team will have a return as before with actors like Hugh Jackman or James McAvoy like banners. Elizabeth Olsen wanted to be part of the team, but for now her character is on hiatus. That yes, the animated series is expected to be epic.

Font.