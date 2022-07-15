Marley climbed in Italy to reach a cave and almost fell: “I look like Tom Cruise’s risk double”

the driver of The Argentine Voice (Telefe), Marley, went on vacation with his son Mirko before the final stage of the singing program begins. This Thursday, the media shared a series of stories of what he had to do to access the paradisiacal cliff of Sant’Andrea, located in the province of Verona, Italy. What started out as a mini adventure almost ended in an anecdotal vacation accident.

“We arrived here at a place called Sant’Andrea, which is great, but there are not many ways to go down. There is no beach either, it’s all rocks,” explained the television host before jumping on the rope that would lead him to the bottom of the caves. “Now I see it’s the last video”, he said between laughs.

Marley climbed in Italy to get to a cave and almost fell

At first, the television figure, who was wearing the wetsuit, seemed a little nervous about the risk of making a fool of himself in front of his son and Mirko began to encourage him: “Dad! Potato! Potato!”.

As Marley began the descent holding firmly to the rope, he stated: “I feel Tom Cruise doing my own stuntman moments”. At one point one of her legs was in the air, however, she managed to get down without any problems to enjoy a great afternoon on Italian soil.

In the following story, father and son were seen enjoying the crystal clear waters of Sant’Andrea. Mirko, calm from his inflatable life jacket, sunbathed, while his father, next to him, swam to stay afloat.

“Today we went to see Sant’Andrea, the place was divine, I got into the water with Mirko to explore the caves and came Sofia Chiodi who is a nanny and lives in Europe”, wrote the host of The Argentine Voice in the post he shared this Thursday and then added: “He helps us with Mirko and he has the same skill level as me in the water, so much so that he hit the rocks, then the mesh came off and then he couldn’t turn around! LOL!”.

In the video you can see how the nanny Sofía begins to lose the fight against the current of the water and this leads her to lose her balance to the point that she began to be dragged towards the rocks of the cliff. Between laughs, the young woman tries to assert herself with the inflatable life preserver; however, she ends up turned over at the cameraman’s feet. The funny record was commented on by the model Vicky Xipolitakis and the actress Claudia Albertario, who were entertained by the fragment.

Mirko’s nanny was almost swept away by the Sant’Andrea current

In other stories Marley shared, both father and son set out to find the hidden caves of Sant’Andrea, while a group of tourists enjoyed a sunny European day on the cliffs there.

“Where is the cave?” the driver asked him and his son pointed out one of the many that he had nearby: “There’s a cave there,” he replied with the incessant Italian wind in the background.